South Park S27E02 "Got a Nut": Noem Kills Krypto, JD Vance & More

After a Season 27 opener folks are STILL talking about, here's what Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park S27E02: "Got a Nut" had to offer.

NBC and EP Lorne Michaels's Saturday Night Live, and Comedy Central and Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park have a combined 77 seasons on television. Let that sink in for a minute. And yet, as "institutional" as those numbers might seem to be, SNL and South Park are proving time and time again precisely why they've been around for so long. They're willing to rage against the machine while keeping us laughing and thinking – not an easy number of plates to keep metaphorically spinning at the same time. The best part? They're as popular and impactful now as ever, grabbing viewers and headlines like never before.

Look no further than what we've seen go down over the past two weeks after the Season 27 opener, "Sermon on the Mount," debuted. We've seen pushback from Trump's White House, accusing the long-running animated series of not being relevant, only for U.S. Homeland Security to use a screencap from a teaser to try to boost ICE recruitment. Parker and Stone didn't offer a whole lot in response, allowing the episode to speak for them, though they did reveal the back-and-forth they had with the network that resulted in Trump's penis getting googly eyes. The show's social media account called out the hypocrisy of Trump's folks using a show they don't consider to be relevant to boost their numbers (and dropped a pretty blunt hashtag suggestion).

That brings us to tonight's episode, with the previews for S27E02: "Got a Nut" making it clear that Parker and Stone aren't backing down. With Mr. Mackey losing his job, it seems that ICE has a new agent (and "Cosplay" Kristi Noem gets more photo op moments). Meanwhile, Cartman vibes "Charlie Kirk," Trump and the Devil return, and more. What we ended up with was an episode that was light on Trump and the Devil – until it mattered. Noem is not treated kindly when it comes to her dog-killing past, and right-wing podcasting d-bags are given their fair due as the third-rate ministers of misinformation they truly are. We were big fans of how Cartman's growing outrage as he had to watch others take his hate act to levels he never imagined, leaving him behind. But it was podcaster Clyde Donovan and Mr. Mackey who were the real focus of the episode, showing how easy it is to give up our sense of basic decency and mortality for the sake of a big paycheck. Here's a look at some of our real-time random thoughts and observations about tonight's episode:

South Park Season 27 Ep. 2: "Got a Nut" Random Thoughts/Observations

So Clyde's the right-wing d-bag who's looking "to make his nut" with his podcast – and somehow Cartman is going to get mixed up in all of this.

Mr. Mackey got fired because of spending cuts, with Jesus being the new "counselor" now.

Of course, Cartman calls out Clyde for ripping off his shtick, not for being a d-bag.

Okay, my heart is actually breaking a little for Mr. Mackey. But Mr. Mackey's "nut" has more pull than his principles.

Holy shit, do I want to beat the living crap out of Clyde Donovan! But it looks like Cartman beat me to it…

Yup, they had Kristi Noem killing dogs in the ICE orientation video.

The best way to describe ICE in this episode is being barely one rung on the ladder above a weekend militia group with delusions of grandeur – but with access to way too much military-level hardware.

Okay, the "master debate" innendo had me laughing more than it should have.

ICE raiding a live "Dora the Explorer" show was a brutal touch.

Ouch. It looks like Noem's got some serious Botox (and dog) issues.

Wow! ICE deporting angels of Heaven.

"The Charlie Kirk Award for Master Debation" LOLOLOLOL

You know, at least I can take some satisfaction in seeing Cartman getting fucked over by his own kind.

Oh, Mr. Mackey… you know this isn't going to end well.

LOLOLOL Trump as Mr. Rourke and JD Vance as Tattoo in a "Fantasy Island" takeoff was great.

So, Vance applies the baby oil/lotion to Satan's asshole, huh? We now know what his role is in Trump's presidency.

Noem isn't happy that Trump tried to replace her, so much so that she killed Krypto (even more brutal considering it was implied that he was there to save the day).

After realizing that what they're doing isn't working for them, Mr. Mackey and Clyde (and "Dora the Explorer") are able to make their escape from Mar-a-Lago.

