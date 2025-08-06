Posted in: Amazon Studios, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: the boys

The Boys: Homelander's Favorite New Ice Cream? Vought Trumps Trump

The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke and star Antony Starr discover Homelander's new favorite ice cream, while Vought International trumps Trump.

While we continue waiting for the teaser for the fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, which was screened during San Diego Comic-Con last month, we've got two fun updates to pass along: one from the "meta" side of things and the other from our side of things. "Vought's quarterly jobs report was the BEST EVER. Contrary to the lamestream media's lies, we haven't lost 300 jobs, we've added 750,000. Everything is looking great forever!" was the update shared by Vought International. Before you ask? Yes, that's definitely a dig at Trump and how he fired the messenger for actually telling the truth about how shitty the U.S. economy has gotten in less than eight months. And if VNN is reporting it, well… it must be true, right?

As for how things are going over here… did you know that Frida and OddFellows are selling pints of breast milk-flavored ice cream nationwide? Get where this might be going? Described as "sweet, a little salty, smooth, with hints of honey and sprinkles of colostrum, and features a distinct colostrum yellow tinge," the ice cream itself isn't made with breast milk – it's just meant to mimic the taste. Still, that was more than enough to catch Kripke and Antony Starr's (Homelander) attention:

Here's a look at the post from Vought International regarding its jobs numbers:

Vought's quarterly jobs report was the BEST EVER. Contrary to the lamestream media's lies, we haven't lost 300 jobs, we've added 750,000. Everything is looking great forever! pic.twitter.com/FHLwXr9N4N — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) August 6, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The Boys: Eric Kripke Feels "A Fair Amount of Terror" About Finales

During Sony's "Creator to Creator" podcast, Kripke and Shawn Ryan (The Night Agent) had a chance to share what life is like as a showrunner, and if there were two people who have the resumes to have this conversation, it's Kripke and Ryan. Beginning at around the 33:50 mark in the clip above, Kripke reveals his mindset in terms of crafting a series finale that remains true to the show's creative vision while satisfying the faithful viewers. "I am in a fair amount of terror about a series finale," Kripke shared. "You can count in one, maybe two hands, the truly great series finales… the graveyard is literally filled with terrible series finales."

Kripke continued, "How do you tie up the stories? How do you do it in a way that is emotional and satisfying? How do you do it in a way that creates — frankly — the illusion that some detail that you dropped in Season 1 or Season 2 is now suddenly coming back to pay off?" He continued," You could have the greatest show for years, but if you stiff that ending, and that's what's sending everyone out in the parking lot, they go, 'Oh, maybe that show wasn't that good'."

Regarding series finales that hit and hit hard, Kripke shared what he learned from writers and how they approached the lead-up to Breaking Bad S05E16: "Felina" (written and directed by series creator Vince Gilligan). "'Breaking Bad,' to me, is as good as a show gets, and I was able to ask some of those writers, I'm like, 'The way you tied everything together, how did you do that?' And they said, 'Oh, we had just a list of loose ends on our board that we had no idea what to do with them, that we would keep compiling over the seasons. And then when it came time to do the final season, we would just start checking them off of like, how do we pay them off, cuz we're gonna look like geniuses because the Season 2 storyline becomes this.'"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!