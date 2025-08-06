Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

South Park, Buffy/Xander, Always Sunny & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: NFL/ESPN, South Park, Buffy, Stranger Things 5, Always Sunny, MTV VMAs 2025, Wednesday, Doctor Who, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NFL/ESPN, Comedy Central's South Park, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Adult Swim's Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, MTV VMAs 2025, Netflix's WWE Raw, Netflix's Wednesday, Disney+'s Twisted-Wonderland, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Peacock's Twisted Metal, Apple TV+'s Invasion, ITV's The Hack, BBC's Doctor Who, YouTube's Dirty Laundry, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, August 6, 2025:

NFL Gets Stake in ESPN; ESPN Gets RedZone, NFL Network in New Deal

South Park Responds to Homeland Security Using Show to Promote ICE

Buffy Star Thinks Joss Whedon "Overidentified" with Xander in Early Ep

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads Preview: Marioneta Is Always the Predator

Stranger Things Spinoff "Like David Lynch's Twin Peaks": Finn Wolfhard

Always Sunny Season 17 Ep. 6 Preview: "Underage Drinking" Grows Up

MTV VMAs 2025: Lady Gaga Leads with 12 Noms; Fan Voting Now Open

WWE Raw Review: The Perfect Plus Predictable Post-SummerSlam Party

Wednesday Tries Getting Her "Point" Across to Morticia: Season 2 Clip

South Park S27E02: "Got a Nut" Preview: Mr. Mackey's ICE Capades

Twisted-Wonderland Anime Adapt Arrives on Disney+ This October

Strange New Worlds: Frakes on Paul Wesley Vibing TOS Era Shatner/Kirk

Always Sunny BDay, Mister Miracle & Peacemaker: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Twisted Metal Season 2 Episodes 4 & 5 Preview: The Tournament Nears

Invasion Season 3 Official Trailer, Images: The Threat Has Evolved

The Hack: ITV Previews Tennant, Carlyle in Phone Hacking Drama Series

Doctor Who: Lewis-Nyawo on Joining Audio Drama Universe, Fav Doctor

Interview: Lily Du & Grant O'Brien Talk Dirty Laundry Season 5

