South Park: The Streaming Wars Clip: Cartman Sings for Something Cool

Fans of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park have something special waiting for them on Paramount+, with Stan, Kyle, Kenny & Cartman, and the rest of the town making their return in the brand new film… special… episode… thingy South Park: The Streaming Wars. And from what we've been told so far, Cartman is forced to lock horns with his very own mother in a battle of wills as an epic conflict unfolds that threatens… the very existence of South Park as we know it?! But just in case that's not enough to get you tuning in, the streaming service had also released a sneak preview that finds Cartman and his mother living in a large hot dog. Seriously. Cartman even showers with ketchup… just watch…

Now here's a look at Cartman taking to song as he wishes for something… anything… cool to happen to him (and it looks like it just might), with South Park: The Streaming Wars now streaming on Paramount+:

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for Paramount+'s South Park: The Streaming Wars, premiering on June 1:

After weeks of voting in the South Park Music Madness bracket tournament, our "Final Four" consisted of "Theme Song", "Gay Fish", "Kyle's Mom" & "Let's Fighting Love," with voting taking place across YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook & Discord. And now? After forcing the voters to make some tough choices, the votes were counted, and a winner was declared Here's a look at an orchestral rendition of… "Kyle's Mom"!

This year, South Park celebrates its 25th anniversary after its Comedy Central launch on August 13, 1997. The show all started with the breakout animated short The Spirit of Christmas. Parker and Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell & Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. Building on MTV Entertainment Studios' new and expansive deal with Stone and Parker, South Park has been renewed on Comedy Central through 2027, taking cable's longest-running scripted series through an unprecedented 30th season. Beginning in 2025, Paramount+ will become the global streaming home for the full catalog of South Park episodes, movies, and made-for-streaming movies. Additionally, later this year, South Park's expansive library of episodes will move exclusively to Paramount+ in international markets & beginning with season 27 in 2024, new episodes of the hit franchise will make their streaming debuts exclusively on the service, both in the U.S. and globally.