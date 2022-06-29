South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2: Randy Goes "Full Nuclear Karen"

As if facing off with a drought that's brought the town to the brink of disaster wasn't bad enough, the citizens of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's long-running animated series have a "Full Nuclear Karen" Rady to contend with. Not exactly the best situation for them to be in heading into as we inch closer to next month's South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2. And thankfully, we have a look at just how strong Randy's "Karen" powers have gotten. Because now? Randy wants to speak to all of your managers…

Now here's a look at the teaser for South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2, set to hit screens on July 13th (with "Part 1" currently streaming on Paramount+):

And here's a look back at the official trailer for Paramount+'s South Park: The Streaming Wars, currently streaming:

After weeks of voting in the South Park Music Madness bracket tournament, our "Final Four" consisted of "Theme Song", "Gay Fish", "Kyle's Mom" & "Let's Fighting Love," with voting taking place across YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook & Discord. And now? After forcing the voters to make some tough choices, the votes were counted, and a winner was declared Here's a look at an orchestral rendition of… "Kyle's Mom"!

This year, South Park is celebrating its 25th anniversary after its Comedy Central launch on August 13, 1997. The show all started with the breakout animated short The Spirit of Christmas. Parker and Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell & Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. Building on MTV Entertainment Studios' new and expansive deal with Stone and Parker, South Park has been renewed on Comedy Central through 2027, taking cable's longest-running scripted series through an unprecedented 30th season. Beginning in 2025, Paramount+ will become the global streaming home for the full catalog of South Park episodes, movies, and made-for-streaming movies. Additionally, later this year, South Park's expansive library of episodes will move exclusively to Paramount+ in international markets & beginning with season 27 in 2024, new episodes of the hit franchise will make their streaming debuts exclusively on the service, both in the U.S. and globally.