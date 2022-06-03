South Park: The Streaming Wars: You Think Cartman Can't Go Any Lower?

As you read this, Cartman is forced to lock horns with his very own mother in a battle of wills while an epic conflict unfolds that threatens… the very existence of South Park as we know it! How's that for an opener, huh? That's right, Trey Parker and Matt Stone are back on Paramount+ with the brand new film… special… episode… thingy, South Park: The Streaming Wars. And just in case you need a reminder, we have a new preview where Cartman pitches his mom on… well, let's just say there are no lows that Cartman won't ask his mother to go.

So for a look at Cartman's "master plan" to get him and his mom out of their hot dog home, check out the following clip from South Park: The Streaming Wars (currently streaming on Paramount+):

Now here's a look back at Cartman taking to song as he wishes for something… anything… cool to happen to him (and it looks like it just might):

And here's the official trailer for Paramount+'s South Park: The Streaming Wars, currently streaming:

After weeks of voting in the South Park Music Madness bracket tournament, our "Final Four" consisted of "Theme Song", "Gay Fish", "Kyle's Mom" & "Let's Fighting Love," with voting taking place across YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook & Discord. And now? After forcing the voters to make some tough choices, the votes were counted, and a winner was declared Here's a look at an orchestral rendition of… "Kyle's Mom"!

This year, South Park celebrates its 25th anniversary after its Comedy Central launch on August 13, 1997. The show all started with the breakout animated short The Spirit of Christmas. Parker and Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell & Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. Building on MTV Entertainment Studios' new and expansive deal with Stone and Parker, South Park has been renewed on Comedy Central through 2027, taking cable's longest-running scripted series through an unprecedented 30th season. Beginning in 2025, Paramount+ will become the global streaming home for the full catalog of South Park episodes, movies, and made-for-streaming movies. Additionally, later this year, South Park's expansive library of episodes will move exclusively to Paramount+ in international markets & beginning with season 27 in 2024, new episodes of the hit franchise will make their streaming debuts exclusively on the service, both in the U.S. and globally.