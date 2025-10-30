Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: Southern Bastards

Southern Bastards: Image Comics Title Gets Hulu Series Pilot Order

Hulu and Onyx Collective are developing a pilot for an adaptation of Jason Aaron and Jason Latour’s Image Comics series Southern Bastards.

Hulu has given a pilot order for an adaptation of Jason Aaron and Jason Latour's graphic novel series Southern Bastards. Produced by Onyx Collective, POV Entertainment, and Proximity Media, in Association with Fifth Season, the pilot stems from writers Bill Dubuque (Ozark, The Accountant) and Nia DaCosta (Candyman, The Marvels) – with DaCosta also set to direct the pilot. Matt Olmstead (Chicago P.D., Law & Order: Organized Crime) will serve as showrunner and executive producer. The potential series "follows a tenacious military vet into Craw County, Alabama, in search of her estranged father. What she finds is a murderous hornet's nest of organized crime run by the winningest high school football coach in the South."

Originally released by Image Comics in 2014, the series would run for four years, wrapping up in 2018 after 21 issues. During that time, it would walk away with the 2015 Harvey Award for "Best New Series" and the 2016 Eisner Award for "Best Continuing Series" (with Aaron winning "Best Writer" that same year). Here's a look at the overview for Volume 1: "Here Was a Man," a collection of the comic book series' first eight issues:

Welcome to Craw County, Alabama, home of Boss BBQ, the state champion Runnin' Rebs football team, and more bastards than you've ever seen; Bastards like Earl Tubb, an angry old man with a very big stick, and Euless Boss, a high school football coach with no more room in his office for trophies and no more room underneath the bleachers for burying bodies. When Earl comes home after 40 years, he finds some family business that still needs settlin' and Coach Boss is at the center of it all. But that's okay. That's what the big stick is for, after all.

Dubuque, DaCosta (via her The Once and Future, Inc. production banner), Olmstead, Aaron & Latour, Layne Eskridge for POV Entertainment, and Gabrielle Nadig will serve as executive producers.

