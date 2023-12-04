Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, prime video, sony, spider-man, spider-man noir

Spider-Man Noir: Steve Lightfoot Joins Amazon Series as Co-Showrunner

Steve Lightfoot (The Punisher, Shantaram) has reportedly joined Amazon & Sony's Spider-Man Noir live-action series as co-showrunner.

Back in February of this year, we learned that a live-action series focusing on Spider-Man Noir would be the next series under Amzon's Prime Video deal with Sony involving the latter's stable of rights-owned Marvel characters. Set to focus on an older, grizzled superhero whose stomping ground is 1930s New York City, the series is expected to be set in its own universe and will reportedly not have Peter Parker as the main character. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) was announced to write & executive produce, with Uziel having developed the show along with Phil Lord & Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse). Now, Variety is reporting exclusively that Steve Lightfoot (The Punisher, Shantaram) will co-showrun the series alongside Uziel and serve as an executive producer.

The project joins the first series that was announced, Silk: Spider Society, from Angela Kang (The Walking Dead) and Lord & Miller. Originally debuting in 2009 as part of the "Marvel Noir" universe, the character would go on to appear in the animated Ultimate Spider-Man (with Milo Ventimiglia voicing) and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (voiced by Nicolas Cage). Lord & Miller (via Sony) and former Sony boss Amy Pascal (via Pascal Pictures) are also set to executive produce.

In a wide-ranging interview covering a number of topics (before the WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes), Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, was asked about the universe of shows and how quickly viewers can expect to learn of more titles under the deal. "It's a huge focus certainly for all of us here, and for me in particular," Pope shared. "I was already a fan of Angela Kang, so I'm really, really excited to be working with her on 'Silk.' She's just brilliant and a total pro."

When it comes to rolling out additional series, Pope explains that it's important for the film & streaming series sides to be on the same page. "This is also an example of working really closely with Tom Rothman & Sanford Panitch and the motion picture group to make sure that we are in lockstep with them and also executing at the same level. They've done such an incredible job with that franchise, so we want to make sure we're executing at that level," the SPTV Studios President added.

