Spider-Noir Key Art Confirms 2026 Debut in Color, Black & White

Key art posters for the Nicolas Cage-starring Spider-Noir were released, confirming the series will be available in color and black & white.

Article Summary Spider-Noir starring Nicolas Cage debuts on Prime Video in 2026 from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios

The series will be available in both color and black & white, as confirmed by new key art posters

Spider-Noir follows a 1930s New York private investigator with a secret superhero past

Showrunners Oren Uziel & Steve Lightfoot join executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Amy Pascal

After some really impressive set leaks, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming Nicolas Cage-starring Spider-Noir released an official image during Amazon's Prime Video Upfronts presentation in NYC. At the time, we learned that the series would be available in black & white and color. Now, the streaming service is really driving the point home with the release of two key art posters for the 2026-premiering series.

"The city needs a hero…hopefully they find someone. 'Spider-Noir' – a new live action series starring Nicolas Cage – arrives 2026 in both black & white and color," read the caption to the social media post, sharing a pair of key art posters:

Along with Cage, the updated series lineup includes Lamorne Morris (Fargo, Saturday Night), Brendan Gleeson (Mr. Mercedes, The Banshees of Inisherin), Li Jun Li (Wu Assassins), Abraham Popoola (Atlas, Slow Horses), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches), and Karen Rodriguez (Swarm, Shining Girls). In addition, Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Lewis Caldwell, Amy Aquino, and Andrew Robinson are set for recurring roles.

Cage plays an aging and down-on-his-luck 1930s New York private investigator who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city's one and only superhero. Morris's Robbie Robertson is a driven, hard-working man who won't take no for an answer, a dedicated journalist trying to make it with the odds stacked against him as a black professional in 1930s New York. He takes on riskier stories that no one else would touch in order to catch attention and a paycheck. He is willing to do whatever is necessary for his career. Gleeson has reportedly been tapped to play the series' villain, though specific details are being kept under wraps. Li will reportedly play a singer at the premier nightclub in New York. Popoola reportedly plays a World War I veteran who is looking for an opportunity to get ahead. Details on additional characters weren't released with the respective casting news.

Series co-developers Oren Uziel & Steve Lightfoot also serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal also co-developed the series and serve as executive producers (Pascal, via Pascal Pictures) – with Harry Bradbeer executive-producing and directing the first two episodes. Spider-Noir will debut on Prime Video sometime in 2026.

