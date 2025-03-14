Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: spider-noir

Spider-Noir: Lukas Haas Shares More Insights Into Nicolas Cage-Starrer

Lukas Haas shared some additional details and insights on Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios' Nicolas Cage-starring Spider-Noir.

In terms of shows that are on the horizon, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming Nicolas Cage-starring Spider-Noir is one that's been on our radar since it was first announced. During a recent interview in support of his new film High Rollers, Lukas Haas offered some insights into the upcoming streaming series – including some details about what we can expect and why there's a chance we might just get a black-and-white version, too. "Well, it was just an incredible project. Everybody involved was amazing. Brendan Gleason, he plays my boss. Just getting to do that noir thing. It was very genuine film noir, the way they filmed it, like the long shadows," Haas shared with ComingSoon.net.

Haas continued, "We filmed it in — I think it may come out in both black and white and color, but when we filmed it, the monitors were all black and white, so you got this feeling, and it looked very, very authentic. To the point that I would actually go and look at the monitor and think I was looking at some older footage, but it was actually just a monitor of what was on the camera at the time. They did a beautiful job with the filters and all that stuff, making it look like genuine old 1930s black-and-white film. But obviously, just the writing, and Nic is incredible. It's just a really fun project, and I cannot wait to see how it turns out."

Along with Cage, the updated series lineup includes Lamorne Morris (Fargo, Saturday Night), Brendan Gleeson (Mr. Mercedes, The Banshees of Inisherin), Li Jun Li (Wu Assassins), Abraham Popoola (Atlas, Slow Horses), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches), and Karen Rodriguez (Swarm, Shining Girls). In addition, Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Lewis Caldwell, Amy Aquino, and Andrew Robinson are set for recurring roles.

Cage plays an aging and down-on-his-luck 1930s New York private investigator who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city's one and only superhero. Morris's Robbie Robertson is a driven, hard-working man who won't take no for an answer, a dedicated journalist trying to make it with the odds stacked against him as a black professional in 1930s New York. He takes on riskier stories that no one else would touch in order to catch attention and a paycheck. He is willing to do whatever is necessary for his career. Gleeson has reportedly been tapped to play the series' villain, though specific details are being kept under wraps. Li will reportedly play a singer at the premier nightclub in New York. Popoola reportedly plays a World War I veteran who is looking for an opportunity to get ahead. Details on additional characters weren't released with the respective casting news.

Series co-developers Oren Uziel & Steve Lightfoot also serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal also co-developed the series and will serve as executive producers (Pascal, via Pascal Pictures) – with Harry Bradbeer executive-producing and directing the first two episodes. Spider-Noir will debut domestically on MGM+'s linear channel – with a global launch from Prime Video to follow.

