Spidey and His Amazing Friends Hits Friendly Neighborhoods This August

Starting Friday, August 6, Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, and Miles Morales will be teaming up to keep the Disney Channel and Disney Junior safe when the animated Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends premieres. The series follows the trio's adventures as the young heroes team up with Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Black Panther to defeat "big bads" such as Rhino, Doc Ock, and Green Goblin- and learning that teamwork is the best way to save the day along the way. The series voice cast includes Benjamin Valic (Sonic the Hedgehog) as Peter Parker, Lily Sanfelippo (Disney Junior's The Chicken Squad) as Gwen Stacy, and Jakari Fraser (Ben Is Back) as Miles Morales.

"Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends" debuts with a series of animated shorts titled "Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends" on MONDAY, JUNE 21, on Disney Channel (9:25 a.m. EDT/PDT) and Disney Junior (7:25 p.m. EDT/PDT), followed by the series premiere FRIDAY, AUG. 6, on both Disney Channel and Disney Junior (9:00 a.m. EDT/PTD).

Harrison Wilcox (Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest) is executive producer, and Steve Grover (Hello Ninja) is supervising producer. Chris Moreno (Disney Junior's Muppet Babies) and Chris Gilligan (Disney Junior's T.O.T.S.) serve as supervising director and consulting director, respectively. Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) is the series' composer and also performs the theme song. The series is produced by Disney Junior and Marvel Entertainment in association with Atomic Productions. Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends will be available in DisneyNOW on their respective premiere dates and will begin streaming on Disney+ shortly thereafter, with launch platforms varying in international territories.

