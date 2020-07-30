Splinter Cell: Ubisoft, Derek Kolstad Set Netflix Animated Series.

Video games continue to become a vital creative proving ground for future television and streaming adaptations, and now we can add Ubisoft's "Splinter Cell" franchise to that list. On Thursday, Netflix and the studio announced that they are developing an adult animated series based on the video game franchise. Derek Kolstad (writer, "John Wick" franchise) will serve as writer and executive producer, with the project reportedly receiving a two-season, 16-episode order from the streaming service (reported exclusively by Deadline Hollywood, though Netflix, Ubisoft, and reps for Kolstad declined to comment).

Originally released in 2002, the game was quickly embraced by players and critics alike. Focusing on the missions of U.S. Navy SEAL Sam Fisher after being recruited by the NSA to work for the agency's mysterious Third Echelon division. The video game would go on to worldwide success, proving a major financial success for Ubisoft and spawning six sequels and a slew of tie-in merchandising (novels, t-shirts, etc.). A film version of the video game was first rumored back in 2012, though the Tom Hardy-attached project is now considered inactive.

Even with three "John Wick" films that have grossed more than $585 million combined worldwide, Kolstad is keeping as busy as ever. He's worked on Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (postponed from its original August premiere window to later this year), co-created the recently-released Kevin Hart and John Travolta-starring Quibi comedy series Die Hart, and has the feature film Nobody at Universal releasing in 2021. Ubisoft is no stranger to project outside of video games, producing the Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest: Reven's Banquet from Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz (which was recently renewed for a second season). Previously, Ubisoft was involved in producing a big-screen adaptation of video game franchise "Assassin's Creed," released in 2016 and starring Michael Fassbender ("X-Men" film franchise).

