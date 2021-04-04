Spring Baking Championship S07: Who's Ready to Rise to the Challenge?

All good things start with breakfast – right? Food Network's Spring Baking Championship season seven is no exception to that. To start the whole thing off, the bakers are tasked with baking 12 individual breakfast treats…each incorporating a different seasonal vegetable. From that first challenge, the 11 bakers spring into the competition with new challenges each week. With two-thirds of the season's episodes out already and host Ali Khan and judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman, and Kardea Brown on their game, it's a great time to sit outside, enjoy the weather, and binge-watch what's out so far while you're stuck inside thanks to those pesky spring thunderstorms.

Week one saw Dayron and his drunken dancing cow cake sashay away while Derek and Veruska rose to the top. In week two's highly questionable St. Patrick's Day main challenge, Keya crushed it in both the Holi-themed mini-challenge and the main challenge while LeeAnn left in search of another rainbow with a pot of gold beneath it. Laurent's bread bunny, cleverly called a "hot cross bun-ny", didn't rise and sent him home while Derek and Natalie won week three.

Episode four starts off the last half of the season with a fresh romantic start in engagement desserts and wedding cakes. Teams Natalie & Keya and Chiantae & Jahmal tied everything together taking the top spots on the springboard for the main challenge and the mini-challenge respectively while this challenge was not "the one" for Stephanie. The penultimate episode in this super quick recap here is all about spring rebirth with a baby shower pre-heat challenge all about perfect pairings, which went to Natalie, and the main challenge where Madiha soared to new heights, but Jahmal's hopes came crashing down.

The Spring Baking Championship continues in the next episode- all about utilizing flowers and floral flavors – what could be more spring than flowers? This was Keya and Natalie's week to bloom while in a surprise twist, nobody was washed out of the competition. That's right – in a series first, Derek and Veruska were up for elimination, but since their track records were so strong, the judges decided to keep them both around.

Looking ahead, there are only a handful of episodes left in this season's Spring Baking Championship, though with this surprise twist, will an episode be added or will we see a final four instead of a top-three this season? Tune into Food Network's Spring Baking Championship to find out!