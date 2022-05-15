Spy x Family S01E06 "The Friendship Scheme" Review: Mission Continues

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Spy X Family, "The Friendship", was a very sweet little gem that tackles the next part of Operation Strix. The Forger family is far from done, there are new hurdles to prepare for that Twilight might not have accounted for. It seems that Eden Academy's name also puts a target on the back of kids enrolled: facing multiple threats of abduction and bullying. However, Anya wants to prepare and has a mom that is perfect for the job.

Agent Twilight gets a briefing on the next part of Operation Strix. Now that Anya got into Eden Academy she has to become ear stars to become part of the Elite group that gets invited to Desmond's social gatherings— where only the Imperial Scholars and their families are allowed. Since there will be one of Desmond's sons in Anya's class they have only two options: either Anya accumulates stars to become an elite student or she becomes friends with Damian Desmond. Turns out neither will be an easy task for her as he is a little snobby piece of crap already.

Anyway, after getting her new uniform and the scare of abduction, Anya asks Yor to train her. I think their budding relationship and Yor wanting to do right by Anya regardless of the set-up is very cute. Even more so showing Anya how to fight. Though this takes a little turn on Anya's first day at the academy. From moment one, I could imagine that Anya and Damian's relationship would probably start off rocky, now it has me thinking it will lead to many other boulders on Twilight's way to Desmond. Although, I am hoping they are all as hysterical as this one was even though it lead to Anya getting her first thunderbolt. I do have to say, Anya's expressions are my favorite part of the show.

Though, at the same time, it makes me wonder if this might just work on Anya's behalf and Damian ends up intrigued by her and her ballsiness. I will say though, that it does seem that Anya will be facing lots of bullying in the near future for not having a famous family like most of the kids in her class seem to have— they all seemed to be related to dignitaries. This would explain why there seem to be people hoping to abduct kids enrolled in Eden Academy as they mentioned earlier in the episode. I wonder how Anya will adapt to school; even if I find her little shortcomings funny, I am rooting for Twilight's successful mission. Hopefully, we will get more answers in next week's episode of Spy x Family, "The Target's Second Son."

