Squid Game Creator "Didn't Make Much" on Season 1, Lost 8-9 Teeth

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk explains "money" was a motivating factor behind Season 2, sharing that he "didn't make much" on Season 1.

With a little more than a month to go until the second of the three-season saga that is series creator, director, writer, and EP Hwang Dong-Hyuk's Lee Jung-Jae (Gi-Hun)-starring Squid Game hits Netflix screens, Hwang is sharing some insights into why he returned to build upon the universe after the success of the first season – and it's another sobering testament to how things work in the streaming age in terms of a show's success and the compensation that a creator receives. Speaking with the BBC, Hwang shared a major reason that influenced his decision to take on a second season of a series that he lost "eight or nine" teeth to because of how stressful the first season was. "Money," the series creator shared. "Even though the first series was such a huge global success, honestly, I didn't make much. So doing the second series will help compensate me for the success of the first one, too," Hwang added. "And I didn't fully finish the story."

Squid Game Season 2: What Else We Know So Far…

During Netflix's FYSEE: The Fall Edit, Hwang shared some insights into how "crazy" Season 2 came to life (especially when he wasn't initially thinking beyond the first season) and the difference in Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) between the two seasons. "Of course, I felt a certain amount of pressure because I knew that there was a huge amount of anticipation out there, and honestly, when I was creating season one, I didn't plan in any detail that there would be a second season," Hwang shared during an FYSEE event over this past weekend. But he did have an idea…

"I did have something in mind that if there were to ever be a second season, I had this idea of what story I would tell; I thought it would be the story of Gi-hun turning away from where he was at the end of season one and going back into the games in order to put a stop to the game," Hwang added. In fact, the series creator noted that viewers will be following Gi-hun on his physical and emotional journey over the course of the final two seasons. "Gi-hun has experienced too many things, witnessed too many deaths, for him to return to the way it was before no matter how hard he tries," Lee revealed about the series' "broken" lead. "The way you see Gi-hun in season one and the state that you see him in in season two are very different."

As for the plans for the series to wrap up its run next year with a third and final season, Hwang revealed that the decision came "naturally" as he was laying out the broader plan of where he wanted the overall story arc to go. "When I was thinking about the idea for the ending of season three, I think it sort of naturally came to me that this was the finale," the series creator shared. "I believed that with that story, I was able to tell everything that I wanted to tell through the story of 'Squid Game' and also in the perspective of Gi-hun as a character, and I thought that we don't need any further stories from here."

When the series returns, it will have been three years since "Player 456" won the game – yet he remains determined to find those behind it and put an end to their vicious sport once and for all. Using his fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun (Jung-jae) starts with the most obvious of places: looking for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined. To end the game… he's going to need to re-enter the game. Here's a look back at what has previously been released for Squid Game 2, starting off with the date announcement and followed by a teaser that welcomes the players to the next game – especially Player 456:

Previously announced cast members include Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Hwang In-ho, Wi Ha-jun, Gong Yoo, Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Nuel, Park Sung-Hoon, Yang Dong-Geun, Park Gyu-Young, Jo Yu-Ri, Kang Ae-Sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-Uk, Choi Seung-Hyun, Roh Jae-Won, and Won Ji-An. Now, here's a look at who's set to join them:

Park Gyu-young: Well known for her role in the Netflix series Sweet Home Seasons 1 and 2, she is also starring in the upcoming Netflix series Celebrity.

Jo Yu-ri: The singer and actress is known as a former member of the South Korean-Japanese girl group Iz*One.

Kang Ae-sim: A highly respected theater and musical actress in Korea, her performance in the TV series Be Melodramatic and the Netflix series Move to Heaven left a deep impression on the audience.

Lee David: Best known for his supporting roles in director Hwang's film The Fortress, he met Lee Jung-jae through the film, Svaha: The Sixth Finger.

Lee Jin-uk: Starred in the Netflix series Sweet Home Seasons 1 and 2, he is also known for his roles in various Korean dramas and films, including in one of director Hwang's biggest films, Miss Granny.

Choi Seung-hyun: The singer & actor has starred in various Korean films and TV series such as Tazza: The Hidden Card and Commitment.

Roh Jae-won: Making his acting debut in 2021, he is fast gaining recognition through films like Missing Yoon and Ditto.

Won Ji-an: Made an impressive debut on the first season of the Netflix series D.P.

