Squid Game: The Challenge: Hwang Dong-hyuk Goes BTS of Reality Series

Hitting Netflix screens on November 22nd, here's the behind-the-scenes look at Squid Game: The Challenge that was released during Geeked Week.

Over 450 contestants vie for $4.56M in the largest reality show cash prize ever.

Based on Hwang Dong-hyuk's series, the show features intense games and strategies.

One contestant put it best in an early teaser for the upcoming reality competition series: "4.56 million dollars? People do a whole lot worse for a whole lot less." Well, we're about to learn just how worse things can get for 450+ competitors in Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge. Based on Director, Writer, and Executive Producer Hwang Dong-hyuk's global phenomenon, the 10-episode competition series looks to bring a couple of hundred real-world contestants into the universe of the hit streaming series. And while the "endgame" might not be as lethal as the on-screen version, what we've seen so far makes it pretty clear that these folks are not going to have an easy path to that money. With a little less than two weeks to go until its debut, Netflix's Geeked Week is sharing a look at what viewers can expect with a new featurette – but this is a special one because it gives us a chance to see what Hwang Dong-hyuk thinks about seeing his series become a pseudo-reality.

Now, here's a look behind the scenes at the all-too-real reality competition came together, as well as a preview of just some of the challenges that they faced – followed by a look back at what else we've learned about Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge

The official trailer gives us a better sense of what the 456 players will be up against as they compete for the $4.56 million cash prize. And we all know what that means, right? Yup, a series of games/challenges that will push each of them to their limits as they also look for alliances with their competition – when they're not looking to take them out of the game. Here's a look at what you can expect when Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge hits on November 22nd:

