Squid Games Season 3 Trailer: The "Final Games" Are About to Begin

Check out the newest official trailer for the third and final season of Netflix and Hwang Dong-hyuk's Lee Jung-jae-starring Squid Game.

In two weeks, the final games begin. Of course, we're talking about the third and final season of director, writer, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk's global phenomenon, Squid Game. Heading into the final run, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) has lost his best friend in the game and was driven to utter despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game as Play 001. Still, Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move, and the surviving players' choices will lead to graver consequences with each round. That brings us to the newest trailer for the Netflix series, as the endgame nears – and Player 456 and The Front Man meet.

Here's a look at the "Final Games" trailer that was released this evening, followed by what else we know about the third and final season of Netflix's Squid Game:

And here's a look back at the special message from Hwang Dong-hyuk when the third and final season was confirmed:

During a mid-credit scene from the second season finale, a trio of players makes their way to another room for the next game. Waiting for them is Young-hee (the giant "Red Light, Green Light" doll/robot) – and next to her, dressed in green, is a younger boy doll/robot by the name of Cheol-su. Just before the scene ends, a flashing red light and a flashing green light go off. We're just going to assume that's not a good sign…

Squid Game Creator Confirms David Fincher Working on Spinoff Project

Will the series universe be coming to an end with Season 3 in 2025? Based on reporting in late October 2024, it looked like the franchise would be living on in a very interesting way. Reportedly, David Fincher (Fight Club, Mindhunter) is looking to develop an English-language series spinoff (not a reboot) that would be set in the same universe as the original series but take place in the U.S. With no one offering a confirmation, the reports ended up being just that – at least, until now.

Speaking with The Wrap, Hwang was asked about the franchise's future and where it could possibly go. "I know Netflix has a plan. They are not going to throw this idea away," Hwang responded. From there, the article continued by adding, "He [Hwang] noted that David Fincher is developing an English-language version of the series (as well as the second season of Squid Game: The Challenge). "Maybe I'll be in one of those projects as an advisor or co-creator. Who knows?" Hwang shared (the series creator is not currently involved directly in either project). "But Season 3 is not going to be the end of the 'Squid Game' universe."

A failed rebellion, the death of a friend, and a secret betrayal. Picking up in the aftermath of Season 2's bloody cliffhanger, the third and final season of Netflix's most popular series finds Gi-hun, a.k.a. Player 456, at his lowest point yet. But the Squid Game stops for no one, so Gi-hun will be forced to make some important choices in the face of overwhelming despair as he and the surviving players are thrust into deadlier games that test everyone's resolve. With each round, their choices lead to increasingly grave consequences. Meanwhile, In-ho resumes his role as Front Man to welcome the mysterious VIPs, and his brother Jun-ho continues his search for the elusive island, unaware there's a traitor in their midst. Will Gi-hun make the right decisions, or will Front Man finally break his spirit?

