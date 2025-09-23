Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, star trek: voyager

Star Trek Benefitted From Traditional 20+ Episode Seasons: Braga

Star Trek writer/producer Brannon Braga on feeling closer to the franchise when seasons had 20+ episodes, instead of what we're seeing today.

Article Summary Brannon Braga believes Star Trek was stronger with traditional 20+ episode seasons on broadcast TV.

He compares current short streaming seasons to fleeting "Tinder" relationships with less lasting impact.

Braga hopes future Star Trek series will return to longer, more sustained seasonal formats.

Suggests Paramount test Star Trek reruns on broadcast TV, like The CW, to reach wider audiences.

With Akiva Goldsman firmly in control of the TV side of things concerning Star Trek at Paramount+, the franchise appears to be long set in its ways as a streamer exclusive. Before Discovery marked Star Trek's return to TV in 2017, it was once a staple on broadcast TV on NBC before making its syndication its regular home, and returning to broadcast on UPN, with Enterprise being the final series on network TV with its cancellation in 2005. While we may never know if the franchise would have sustained a new series on cable, the change from 20+ episode seasons to the shortened 10-ish episode season, which is standard for streaming, is the new norm. Long-time Trek veteran Brannon Braga, who started during the franchise's syndicated days with The Next Generation, thinks that choice might have affected its overall quality. Speaking at Star Trek Las Vegas: Trek to Vegas convention (via TrekMovie.com), the alum, who's since moved on creatively from the franchise, including co-creating the Trek-inspired The Orville with Seth MacFarlane, offered some constructive criticism while at Voyager's 30th Anniversary.

Brannon Braga on Why Star Trek Should Return to 20+ Episode Seasons

The future of Star Trek is rather ominous because there still hasn't been anything new announced on the live-action front beyond the final two seasons of Strange New Worlds with seasons four and five, and the upcoming Discovery spinoff series Starfleet Academy. The only commitment on the animated side is Nickelodeon's Star Trek: Scouts, which runs on YouTube.

"I look at this [STLV] audience, and I think you're here because you had a long-term relationship with 'Voyager.' 'Voyager' was 26 episodes a year. Some of you probably keep it on because it's cozy, and that's the kind of relationship you had," Braga said, comparing current streaming shows to a certain infamous dating app. "A lot of shows now are Tinder relationships—eight episodes every two years, I don't think so. That's not going to be something you necessarily pass on to your kids. And I think that's a loss… It's a new paradigm. And some shows are still doing it… NCIS does like 22. But I really don't know what's in store for the future of Star Trek, the TV franchise anyway, but I hope, I hope that eventually they get back to a longer, more sustained season."

While The Orville won critical acclaim during its original run on Fox and season three's move to Hulu, the series, which has had such a long layoff between the past couple of seasons, faces uncertainty with the lack of season four news. Not that it was that dramatic a change, but seasons one and two of The Orville had 12 and 14 episodes respectively, and the third season on Hulu, rebranded New Horizons, only had 10. Braga assured fans the show hasn't been cancelled officially yet, "Seth and I have been noodling a season four for 'The Orville,' but that has yet to actually become official. But it's still very much alive in our imaginations. Hopefully it will happen." Not that Disney has had the time lately while dealing with the recent Jimmy Kimmel controversy, the conglomerate has only had three years and counting since the season three finale…

Here's an idea for Paramount to think about: Why not The CW? I'm not talking about an original show, but why not test the broadcast market to run a Paramount+ completed series or an active one? Rerunning season one of Strange New Worlds would be a nice way to provide free TV audiences a chance to experience what they're missing. The Paramount+ YouTube channel already is offering it. For more, you can check out the complete report.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!