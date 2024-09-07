Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, Star Trek Day, strange new worlds

Star Trek Day: "Deep Space Nine," "Voyager" & More First Eps for Free

In honor of Star Trek Day, check out the first episodes of "TOS," "The Next Generation," "Voyager," "Deep Space Nine," and many more for free.

With Sunday, September 8th, set for Star Trek Day (creator Gene Roddenberry's original series first aired on television on September 8, 1966), Paramount is giving fans a chance to look back at how it all began… and began… and began… That's because the premiere episodes of "The Original Series," "The Next Generation," "Voyager," "Deep Space Nine," "Enterprise," "The Animated Series," "Discovery," "Lower Decks," "Picard," and "Strange New Worlds" are being made available for free for a limited time – and we have them waiting for you below. But it doesn't stop there because there are also curated episodes of "Short Treks" available – and following all of that, we have a reminder rundown of what else you can do to have a proactive Star Trek Day.

Just a quick reminder that the episodes will be available to screen for free from September 7th to 13th on Paramount+ partner platforms (Amazon, Apple, Roku), Paramount+'s Official YouTube page, Pluto TV, and on the Paramount+ free content hub (US only). Now, let's kick things off with where it all began:

STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL SERIES, "The Cage"

STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION, "Encounter at Farpoint Part I & II"

STAR TREK: VOYAGER, "Caretaker Part I & II"

STAR TREK: DEEP SPACE NINE, "The Emissary Part I & II"

STAR TREK: ENTERPRISE, "Broken Bow Part I & II"

STAR TREK: THE ANIMATED SERIES, "Beyond the Farthest Star"

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, "Strange New Worlds"

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, "Second Contact"

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, "The Vulcan Hello"

STAR TREK: PICARD, "Remembrance"

STAR TREK: SHORT TREKS – "The Girl Who Made the Stars," "The Trouble with Edward," "Ask Not," "Runaway" and "Ephraim and Dot"

Star Trek Day: Here's How Else You Can Get Involved

"Take the Chair, Make an Impact": This year, Star Trek and global nonprofits Code.org (giving every K-12 student the opportunity to learn computer science) DoSomething.org (fueling young people to change the world), and Outright International (advocating for LGBTIQ inclusion and equality globally) are inviting fans to see themselves in the iconic U.S.S. Enterprise captain's chair – and ask themselves an important question. "What would I do if I were setting the course to the future?" Well, they will get a chance to find that answer through a digital experience available worldwide on StarTrek.com. During the month of September, 25% of U.S. product sales from select items in the official Star Trek shop will benefit these three nonprofits.

Star Trek Day Pop-Ups, Activations & More: Fans will be able to celebrate the special day at a number pop-up events, including the Taste of Chicago located in Chicago, Ill., throughout the weekend of Sept. 6 (featuring the U.S.S. Enterprise captain's chair). In addition, Sept. 8 sees activations in Berlin, Germany, at the ALEXA Mall and in Vancouver, British Columbia, at the Richmond Centre (featuring a modern architectural interpretation of the captain's chair crafted from sustainable materials). At all of these stops, fans will be invited to "Take the Chair," grab a photo and a personalized mission, and receive a limited edition enamel pin.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!