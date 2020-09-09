Star Trek Day: Discovery Panel On Upcoming Season 3 Challenges

Arguably the most anticipated season of Star Trek: Discovery since its premiere will be its third when the crew goes to where no other Federation ship has ever gone before…into the distant future. Will it be a temporal version of Voyager?. As the first panel for Star Trek Day, Discovery certainly measured to the task of the upcoming hype. At the beginning, star Sonequa Martin-Green who plays Commander Michael Burnham introduced the official trailer for the third season.

The panel was hosted by Mica Burton, daughter of The Next Generation star LeVar Burton. Joining Burton were executive producers and showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise and season three addition David Ajala, who plays Cleveland Booker, one of many the Discovery meet in the future. The panelists started breaking down elements of the trailer like defining without spoiling what "the Burn" is: a cataclysmic event described as when "the galaxy took a hard left." While the Federation still exists 930 years into the future, it's a shell of its former self. "We'll find that it's still in existence, [but] much diminished from what it once was," Paradise said.

Another item mentioned was the logo change on the poster, the Discovery title is featured more prominently than Star Trek. "Michelle and I felt the need to change the logo to reflect the new look and feel of the third season," Kurtzman said. The EP continued saying the first season's logo reflected more on the Federation's war with the Klingons. Most were in agreement when Burnham emerged onto the planet in excitement that the planet they landed on had life was their most favorite moment from the trailer.

When it came to introducing Ajala's character, Kurtzman emphasized how important Cleveland acted as a liaison to the crew's current predicament in the distant future. He also complimented the actor on how easily he slips into the role and gives Michael a counterpart she hasn't had in previous seasons. "[Cleveland] was someone who was born into this world," Paradise added. "He has the perspective. Book helps becomes the window to his world." There will also be a few more additions like Grudge the Cat, a Maine Coon who is Booker's companion, Gray (Ian Alexander), and Adira (Blu del Barrio). Season three of Star Trek: Discovery premieres on CBS All Access on October 15.