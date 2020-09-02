Star Trek: Discovery Casts First Non-Binary, Transgender ST Characters

The 13-episode third season of Star Trek: Discovery kicks off on CBS All Access starting Thursday, October 15, and when it does, it will be beaming aboard the "Star Trek" franchise's first non-binary and transgender characters. Blu del Barrio's non-binary character Adira is highly intelligent with confidence and self-assurance well beyond their years. They will find a new home on the U.S.S. Discovery and form a bond with both Lt. Commander Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz). The first transgender character is Gray (The OA star Ian Alexander) is empathetic, warm, and eager to fulfill his lifelong dream of being a Trill host. When his life takes an unexpected turn, he will have to learn to adapt quickly.

During an interview with GLAAD that was released along with the news, del Barrio was asked what they could share with fans about their character. "Adira is a wonderfully complex character. Mainly because of this duality they have within them: they're astonishingly intelligent and yet they're still a kid. They experience their emotions at a heightened level, like most teenagers. That's what makes them so fun to play," del Barrio explained. "I like to describe them as cerebrally brilliant and emotionally a puppy. Adira is an introvert, but they keep a few people close to the chest, which I definitely resonate with. I don't want to say too much and get in trouble, but all in all, Adira is a uniquely strange and beautiful character." Star Trek: Discovery also stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou).

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery landing in an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.