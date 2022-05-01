Star Trek: Del Arco Pitches New Picard Spinoff, Brady Responds

As we prepare for the season two finale of Star Trek: Picard, cast members are already pitching spinoffs. Jonathan Del Arco, who reprised his Next Generation role as Hugh for the Paramount+ series in season one, took to Twitter to make a proposition to the streamer, which does contain a major spoiler for his character. "How [Star Trek on Paramount Plus] hasn't ordered a [Jeri Ryan][Michelle Hurd] and [Orla Brady] spin off after this week's #Picard bad-assery is beyond me! I'd come back from the dead for THAT!"

Orla Brady jokingly reinforced the idea for that condition for her, Ryan and Hurd to do said spinoff in response if Picard resurrects Hugh. Del Arco's referencing the season two episode "Hide and Seek" where Tallinn (Brady), Raffi (Hurd) and Seven of Nine (Ryan) showed their badass combat skills in their last stand to defend The La Sirena from the Borg Queen's assault to seize the ship. The party split off where Jean-Luc (Patrick Stewart) and Tallinn went in one direction with the watcher doing the bulk of the physical work wielding the high-powered pulse rifle. Raffi and Seven not only held their own with their phasers but also some masterful hand-to-hand combat.

Hugh met his end on the Borg vessel that the Romulans were in charge of removing most of the cybernetic parts from former Borg in season one at the hands of Narissa (Peyton List) finding himself mortally wounded in the neck. Del Arco's character was originally introduced in the TNG episode "I, Borg" which follows the U.S.S. Enterprise finds him at a crash site, cut off from the Collective as he tries to find his sense of self. He forms a bond with Lt. Cmdr Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) while trying to gain a sense of individuality. Upon his character's reintroduction in Picard, most of Hugh's implants are already removed resembling more the natural look of the actor. The season finale of Star Trek: Picard streams on Paramount+ on May 5.

But we'll only do it if he DOES come back from the dead. #StarTrek needs more Hugh 🖖🏻 https://t.co/nyBWtU1Gph — Orla Brady (@orla_brady) April 30, 2022 Show Full Tweet