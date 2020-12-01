Star Trek: Discovery S03E08 Preview: A Clue to the Origin of the Burn?

Now that the Thanksgiving rush is over and we have a sliver of sanity this week before the next round of "holiday onslaughts" begins, let's check in on this week's episode of CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery– one with two tales we feel are going to intertwine a lot more than what the following preview images and promos are willing to share. While Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Book (David Ajala) look to reclaim Book's home planet from the dangers of Emerald Chain leader Osyraa, Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Adira (Blu del Barrio) continue their investigation into the origins of the Burn. Oh, and something's not quite right with Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh)…

Star Trek: Discovery season 3, episode 8 "The Sanctuary": Burnham and the U.S.S. Discovery crew travel to Book's home planet to help rescue it from Osyraa, the formidable leader of the Emerald Chain. Meanwhile, Stamets and Adira continue their search for valuable information on the origin of the Burn. Written by Kenneth Lin and Brandon A. Schultz, and directed by Jonathan Frakes.

Viewers can also find a preview for this week's episode at the end of CBS All Access' The Ready Room with host Wil Wheaton, starting at the 32:00 mark:

Here's a look back at that fourth season announcement news that Discovery fans had been hoping/waiting for, along with some surprising news about when work on the season kicks off:

Landing more than 930 years into the future, our heroes look to re-establish the legacy of Starfleet after "the galaxy took a hard left"- as you're about to see in the official trailer. Season three premiered on October 15 on CBS All Access- with new episodes of the 13-episode third season released weekly on Thursdays, exclusively to subscribers of the streaming service.

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou, Adil Hussain (Aditya Sahil), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Gray). Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.