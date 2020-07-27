Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Ready to Launch This October

Looks like CBS All Access found a pretty definite way to put to rest those The Stand/Star Trek: Discovery rumors, releasing a video on Monday announcing that the 13-episode third season of the streaming service series is set to engage our screens on Thursday, October 15 (airing weekly). The announcement video is in line with earlier key art and preview images that were both released and leaked: Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) hoisting a battle-torn Federation flag on an unknown planet, a sign that the series will be doing a deep-dive into the far-flung future the crew finds themselves in (930 years into the future thanks to a wormhole, to be precise).

Joining Martin-Green when the series returns are Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker) and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou). Discovery is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. CBS Television Studios produces, in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

After making the jump in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew dropping out of the wormhole and into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must together fight to regain a hopeful future.

The "Star Trek" franchise on CBS All Access also includes hit original series Star Trek: Picard; upcoming new animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks, which premieres on Thursday, August 6; the recently announced U.S.S. Enterprise set series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, featuring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck; and the development of a Section 31-based series with Yeoh. A CG-animated series aimed at younger audiences is also in the works for Nickelodeon, titled Star Trek: Prodigy.