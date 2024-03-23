Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adira, Anthony Rapp, Blu del Barrio, paramount, star trek, star trek: discovery, tig notaro, Wilson Cruz

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5: Blu del Barrio Discusses Adira's Growth

Blu del Barrio discusses Adira's Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 journey, finding their voice among the crew, Gray Tal, Reno, and more.

Article Summary Blu del Barrio opens up about Adira's increased agency and self-discovery in Star Trek: Discovery Season 5.

Season 5 explores Adira's growth beyond the lab and into new roles with greater responsibilities on the ship.

Del Barrio shares a deep admiration for co-star Tig Notaro and hints at Adira's evolving dynamic with Reno.

Adira's bond with "space dads" Stamets and Culber strengthens, affirming their place aboard the U.S.S. Discovery.

Blu del Barrio has found their voice as Adira, the U.S.S. Discovery's first featured 32nd-century member of Starfleet, to join the crew through two seasons since their introduction in Star Trek: Discovery season three episode two, "People of Earth." It's also the most comprehensive take into the Trill since Deep Space Nine with Terry Farrell's Jadzia Dax and Nicole de Boer's Ezri Dax, as the symbiotic species shares memories of previous hosts. In Adira's case, they were thrust into the joining in an emergency as their partner Gray Tal (Ian Alexander) was dying, and their symbiote needed to be saved. We see how 32nd-century tech allowed Gray to occupy a new vessel and be reunited with their partner continues to serve onboard Discovery. Del Barrio spoke with TrekMovie.com at SXSW about what to expect on Adira's growth, how their character feels onboard in the final season, and their relationship with Tig Notaro's Reno and "space dads" Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Dr. Culber (Wilson Cruz).

Star Trek: Discovery: Blu Del Barrio on Adira's Evolution

When it comes to Adira carving their own path away from Gray, "I think so. Definitely, season 5 is the first time that we can see Adira have a little bit more agency in their own life and what they want to do and their position on the ship," Del Barrio said. "I think they do sort of get a little bit more introspective and start asking themselves, what do they want? Why do they want it? What makes them feel good, and what doesn't? Because they are someone who's fairly anxious a lot of the time and is a perfectionist and a very type A. So, yeah, I think that's very, very correct to say. [laughs].

Where Adira fits in Discovery at this point, "I can say that there's multiple… They stayed very much in the lab for season 3 and season 4, but they get to do a lot more in season 5," Del Barrio said. "They get a lot more responsibility on the ship and as a crew member. So they get to do a lot of new stuff." While tight-lipped on any backstory due to spoiler concerns, they delved into Adira's relationship with Reno. "I love Tig with every fiber of my being. I want to be like Tig. I want Tig to be my parent. I think that Tig is the greatest person on earth. And I also hope that she loves me back. [laughs]."

As far as Stamets and Culber, "Yeah, I think that really continues to grow quite beautifully in season 5. Like I said earlier, Adira has more agency in season 5 and they are a lot more confident in themselves and confident in that they are really wanted on this ship," Del Barrio said. "And they are really wanted by these two men who have taken Adira in and love them and have become these father figures. And I think they're starting to believe that they are supposed to be here and this is where they're meant to be." The final season of Star Trek: Discovery premieres April 5th on Paramount+. For more including their thoughts on Starfleet Academy, you can check out the interview here.

