Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: discovery, paramount, preview, season 5, star trek, trailer

Star Trek: Discovery Final Season Celebrated with New Key Art Posters

Paramount+ released four new posters to celebrate five seasons of Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Star Trek: Discovery - returning April 4th.

With only two weeks to go until Paramount+'s Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham)-starring Star Trek: Discovery returns for its fifth & final season (on Thursday, April 4th, with two episodes), the series' final run is being honored by the streaming service via four additional pieces of key art celebrating the show's five seasons – joining the cast key art poster that was released last month:

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Previews & Overviews

Set to hit screens in April 2024, the fifth and final season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery will find Captain Burnham (Martin-Green) and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it. Here's a look at an exclusive clip from the final season, as well as Martin-Green, Ajala, and Blu Del Barrio (Adira Tal) taking us behind the scenes for some more clues to what we can expect:

"I can hardly believe that this mind-blowing journey with 'Star Trek: Discovery 'is ending," said Martin-Green in a statement released with the initial news. "I'm astoundingly blessed by God to have played Captain Michael Burnham and to have taken part in a legacy alongside an extraordinary cast, phenomenal crew, and remarkable writing team. To our most supportive partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+, who insisted on making television history, I'm deeply grateful. I'm also deeply grateful for the creative collaboration with our showrunners Michelle Paradise and Alex Kurtzman, as well as Olatunde Osunsanmi and the incomparable team of executive producers. I will never forget how it felt to stand together as a show family, cradling the heirloom of 'Trek' with all those from the franchise at large and with the fans. The fans welcomed us into their hearts as we launched a new iteration of 'Trek' and an entire entertainment platform, and we'll never forget it. 65 episodes later, here's to the entire company of Star Trek: Discovery, to the show and its fifth and final season, to its beloved fans, and to all those who envision a better future. Let's fly… "

"As lifelong fans of Star Trek, it has been an immense honor and privilege to help bring 'Star Trek: Discovery' to the world," said EPs and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Paradise in an extended statement when the news was first announced. "The 'Trek' universe means so much to so many – including us – and we couldn't be prouder of everything Discovery has contributed to its legacy, particularly with representation. If just one person sees themselves, or the possibilities for their future, in a new way because of Discovery, then we think we'd have made Gene Roddenberry very proud."

The duo continued, "Of course, there would be no Discovery without Sonequa Martin-Green and the extraordinary team of artists, both in front of and behind the camera, who have brought this show to life. Their passion and determination to make every episode special has been deeply inspiring; so too has their love and support for one another and their genuine love for 'Star Trek.' Discovery has truly become a family over the years – and we couldn't be more grateful to be part of it."

"To the fans around the world, thank you for joining us on this incredible journey," Kurtzman & Paradise added. "Your love for these characters and your excitement for every episode, every season, has meant the world to us. We can't wait for you to see what we've been working on for this final season; we appreciate your patience in the meantime and trust us when we say it'll be worth the wait. We love you all! LLAP"

The cast for the fifth season includes Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Joining the cast for the final season are Elias Toufexis as L'ak and Eve Harlow as Malinne Ravel. Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Kurtzman and Paradise serve as co-showrunners.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!