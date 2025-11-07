Posted in: Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek, Star Trek: United

Star Trek Fans "Having a Ball" with "United" Rumors: Scott Bakula

Star Trek: Enterprise star Scott Bakula addresses rumors of a possible return to the franchise and fans "having a ball" with "United" rumors.

Even if Star Trek: United is circling the wagon of becoming a reality, it's not like Scott Bakula would be able to comment on it publicly until Paramount makes it official, so the Enterprise star is going to have a little fun with it, appearing on NBC's Today to address those rumors while promoting his off-Broadway show The Baker's Wife. The 71-year-old actor hasn't been active much on screen lately, with his only appearance in 2024 in a guest capacity on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building as himself in the season four premiere episode "Once Upon a Time in the West." The previous year, he was in the indie dystopian sci-fi drama Divinity, and in 2021, outside of his guest appearance on FX's What We Do in the Shadows, again, playing himself, wrapped his seventh and final season of CBS's NCIS: New Orleans.

Scott Bakula Addresses Star Trek Return Rumors in "United" After "Enterprise"

Before the five-minute mark of the clip of the October 27th show, host Dylan Dreyer asks Bakula, "If you search your name on the internet, there's just buzz for Star Trek: Enterprise. Will it come back? Can you clear up any rumors that are out there? Would you want to reprise your role?" to which the Quantum Leap star responded, "Of course, I would love to do more of it, but I can't clear up any rumors because I didn't start them [hosts laugh], and they're not planted," Bakula said alongside his The Baker's Wife co-star Ariana DeBose. "People talk about stuff," not naming the proposed project by name.

DeBose chimed in, "I think it's exciting, and I think they should give the people what they want." "It's wishful thinking from a fan's perspective," Dreyer said. "Star Trek fans are spectacular, ardent, and loyal," Bakula said. "It's fun to be around them, and they're running with something with a piece of information that went out, and they're having a ball with it. You know…enjoy." The actor was approached to reprise his role as Dr. Sam Beckett on NBC's 2022 reboot of Quantum Leap, which starred Raymond Lee, but passed on the opportunity.

Enterprise producer and writer Michael Sussman has been making the rounds, speaking at Star Trek conventions to openly discuss his United pitch, which focuses on Bakula's Jonathan Archer after his time as captain during the UPN series. This pitch finds Archer as president of the Federation and aged to reflect the actor and his life. The approach would be more of a standalone series, similar to the first two seasons of Picard, which saw Patrick Stewart return to his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard from The Next Generation. While Paramount hasn't announced much as far new shows since before their buyout from Skydance, nothing has been made official as far as the future of the Star Trek franchise is concerned than to steady the current course with the 32nd century set upcoming Starfleet Academy, wrap filming the fifth and final season of Strange New Worlds as Paramount+ readies to release season four, and the children's animated series Scouts. On the theatrical front, Paramount is still considering a new film but is rumored to be moving on from the Kelvin Universe, following its last installment, 2016's Star Trek: Beyond.

Created by Rick Berman and Brannon Braga, Star Trek: Enterprise ran for four seasons on UPN from 2001-2005 and marks the franchise's first attempt at a direct prequel of The Original Series, set not long after the events of the TNG classic, First Contact as Earth was trying to navigate its place in the galaxy before the forming of the Federation, trying its best to build cohesion in terms of continuity with the 1966 NBC series, which look extremely dated by comparison (which is okay), going to the lengths of tying the Eugenics Wars as to explain why the Klingons look different in TOS to mixed results. Enterprise, which also stars John Billingsley, Jolene Blalock, Dominic Keating, Anthony Montgomery, Linda Park, and Connor Trinneer, is available to stream on Paramount+.

