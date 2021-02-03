Star Trek: Jeri Ryan Prefers Seven on Picard; Offers Season 2 Update

With Discovery wrapped its third season, the Star Trek shooting schedule continues to crank with the upcoming spinoff Strange New Worlds and Picard back on the docket for season two. Jeri Ryan, who made her franchise debut in Voyager was asked recently about the rumors of Picard beginning its production. The Seven of Nine actress replied, "Soon."

According to Trek Movie, Picard's first season wrapped in October 2019 with the following season scheduled to start shooting in June 2020, but Hollywood's shutdown of production amidst the COVID pandemic caused delays with a target date of January. Due to the instability despite heavy protocols in place, production was pushed to February 1st. With star Patrick Stewart's first vaccination on January 22nd, there's speculation CBS could be waiting for him to receive his second before resuming. Stewart played the title character since his franchise debut in Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1987 through seven seasons and four films.

While this may upset some Voyager fans, when asked which incarnation of Seven she liked, Ryan responded, "Picard." The character was introduced in the UPN series' fourth season as the first ex-Borg member of the crew for a Star Trek series. Assimilated at an early age, Annika grew up within the collective before Voyager liberated her despite her objections as the only life she really knew. She largely accepted her provisional role on the ship until they finally made it back to earth from the Delta Quadrant in the series finale.

Upon Ryan's return to the franchise in Picard, it's revealed Seven wanted nothing to do with Starfleet given the Federation's shifting priorities within the Alpha Quadrant and embraced vengeance upon discovering the abuse of former Borg tied to figures in her past. It's a tragic twist given how her humanity was stripped away from her at a young age, restored as an adult, only to be taken away again by those she once trusted. The only other figures to return from the franchise so far were most of Stewart's co-stars on TNG in Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner. Jonathan Del Arco reprised his guest-starring role as Hugh from the series in a recurring role. Whoopi Goldberg, who played Guinan on TNG, is expected to make her return on Picard in the new season.

