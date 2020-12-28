Star Trek: Picard Star Jeri Ryan Offers Season 2 Production Update

Fans of the "Star Trek" universe knew it was a good sign when Star Trek: Picard was renewed for a second season at the start of the year- more than a week before the series' premiere (with a buzz that talks of a third season are already underway). And the series didn't disappoint, earning both critical and viewer praise for finding a way to stay true to the heart of the franchise while also moving in bold new directions. And then the COVID-19 pandemic dropped a hammer down on television productions around the globe, and things ground to a halt. One of those shows was the second season of the CBS All Access series, which was originally set to kick off production in June 2020 before the world went into lockdown.

Now, Picard fans are getting a brief but important update from none other than Jeri Ryan aka Seven of Nine. In the tweet exchange below, we learn that the expected January 2021 production start is being pushed off by a month. Heading into the holidays, Ryan was asked via Twitter if the first month of the year was still the window to start production- and that's when we got a direct, to-the-point, and much-appreciated update:

Pushed to Feb. 1 now — Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) December 23, 2020

