Star Trek: Lower Decks Ready for "At Least" 2 More Seasons: Tatasciore

Star Trek: Lower Decks star Fred Tatasciore spoke with Bleeding Cool about what to expect from Lt. Shax in Season 5 and the show's future.

Fred Tatasciore is one of the most versatile voice actors in the industry whether it's providing a supporting role, an ensemble project, creating animal sounds, or leading. With 1,000 titles in his filmography, the actor isn't slowing down anytime soon. Some of his biggest roles are Paramount's Team America: World Police (2004), Dreamwork's Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011), Sony's Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children (2005), and Paramount's Transformers: Fall of Cybertron (2012). While promoting his work on the Hulu Marvel Animation series Hit-Monkey, Tatasciore spoke to Bleeding Cool about his work on the Paramount+ animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks as Lt. Shax, proud Bajoran and the chief of security of the U.S.S. Cerritos, what fans can look forward to in the fifth and final season, and what potential future lies beyond should Paramount+ decide to expand the series either by a streaming film or elsewhere like Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy.

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Fred Tatasciore on Lt. Shax, Season 5 & More

Bleeding Cool: Can you sum up your journey as Lieutenant Shaxs on Star Trek: Lower Decks? Also, what can we look for from this upcoming season? Do you feel like season five will be the last, or do you think there might be adventures elsewhere?

[As Shax] "Thank you for that question. I appreciate that, by the prophets. I would say for Lt Shaxs, you must realize it's him getting to [returns to normal voice] deepening his connection to his Starfleet for his friends and family. His love for Doctor T'Ana (Gillian Vigman) [laughs] is huge and will continue. It's going to get deep and fun. The word is out that our season has ended. Paramount didn't want to do more than five seasons. Even though the original Star Trek wasn't more than five seasons, we are open and hoping there will be other projects involved with 'Lower Decks,' hopefully some movie. Perhaps something to continue because they have more scripts, they are ready to do at least two more seasons if they want to, like ready to go, no joke. Thank you for the Star Trek love I appreciate, which was Shax has been such a pleasure. I pinch myself to know I got to be on a star and regular on a Star Trek show. It just blows my mind.

The final season (for now) of Star Trek: Lower Decks, which also stars Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, and Jerry O'Connell, is set to premiere in late 2024 on Paramount+. Season two of Hit-Monkey premieres July 15th on Hulu.

