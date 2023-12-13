Posted in: Disney XD, Disney+, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: disney, marvel, Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur, season 2, teaser

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur S02 Set for February: Guest Stars & More

David Tennant, Giancarlo Esposito & more guest star in Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Season 2 - now here's a look at the teaser.

It looks like Lunella Lafayette/Moon Girl (Diamond White) and Devil Dinosaur (Fred Tatasciore) will be back on our screens for a second season before we know it. Earlier today, we learned that Disney Branded Television's Emmy Award-nominated Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will kick off Season 2 with a two-episode debut on Disney Channel & Disney XD on February 2nd (and on Disney+ on February 3rd). Based on Marvel's hit comic books, the series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect her Lower East Side neighborhood from danger. Joining White & Tatasciore are Libe Barer as Casey, Alfre Woodard as Mimi, Sasheer Zamata as Adria, Jermaine Fowler as James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as Pops, and executive producer Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder. Now, we have a look at the key art poster for the second season, as well as a rundown of the all-star lineup of guest stars on tap and a teaser of what's to come…

The guest stars on tap for the second season include Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul); SungWon Cho (internet personality); Cynthia Erivo (Wicked – The Motion Picture); Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian); Andy Garcia (The Godfather Part III); Arsenio Hall (Coming to America); Ann Harada (Avenue Q); Jackée Harry (Sister, Sister); Manny Jacinto (The Good Place); Carol Kane (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds); Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai); Alex Newell (Glee); Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica); Parker Posey (Best in Show); Ephraim Sykes (Broadway's Hamilton); David Tennant (Doctor Who); Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show); and Peter Weller (RoboCop). Now, here's a look at the teaser that was released earlier today for Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – hitting Disney Channel & Disney XD on February 2 (8 pm ET) and streaming on Disney+ the following day:

In the new season, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are in their element as super heroes; however, as Moon Girl's super hero-ing intertwines more with her personal life, she must decide if the cost of keeping her identity a secret is worth the toll it takes on her family.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions (ABC's black-ish and mixed-ish, Freeform's grown-ish) and Steve Loter (Disney's Kim Possible). Rodney Clouden and Pilar Flynn are co-executive producers; Kate Kondell is co-executive producer and story editor; Halima Lucas is co-producer and story editor; Ben Juwono is co-producer and supervising director; and Rafael Chaidez is producer. Grammy Award winner Raphael Saadiq serves as the series' executive music producer, with the soundtrack for the upcoming season set for release on February 2 – featuring 12 songs from the new season.

