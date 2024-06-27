Posted in: Hulu, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Hit-Monkey, hulu, season 2, trailer

Hit-Monkey Season 2 Official Trailer, Key Art: New Season, New Mission

Hitting Hulu on July 15th, here's the official trailer and poster for Josh Gordon & Will Speck's Jason Sudeikis-starring Hit-Monkey Season 2.

During the second season of Josh Gordon & Will Speck's Jason Sudeikis-starring Hit-Monkey, New York City could prove the key to Monkey escaping his life of killing while Bryce attempts to repair the damage to those he wronged in life. Does anyone get the feeling that it's not going to go smoothly for either of them? That question will be answered on Monday, July 15th, when the last surviving vestige of a pre-Marvel Studios era returns for its second season. Produced by 20th Television Animation, with animation by Floyd County Productions, the animated series also features the voices of Leslie Jones, Ally Maki, Cristin Milioti, Olivia Munn, Fred Tatasciore, Rob Corddry, Jim Gaffigan, and Keith David.

Here's the official trailer that was released for Hulu's Hit-Monkey Season 2 – hitting the streets on July 15th:

In December 2020, an important milestone happened in the world of Marvel Studios. That was when Hulu's Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon-starring Helstrom was canceled after one season. Now while shows get canceled all of the time, this one was special because it also marked the final live-action project that ex-Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb would have under the new, comprehensive (and Kevin Feige-led) Marvel Studios banner. Marvel's Ghost Rider? Gone. Hulu's Marvel's Runaways? Done in three. Freeform's Marvel's Cloak and Dagger? Gone in two. ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.? Also done. And animated series Howard the Duck, Tigra & Dazzler Show, and The Offenders were canned before they ever hit the serious production stage.

The list grew in May 2022 with the news that Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt's Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. would also not be returning for a second season, despite strong viewer and critical responses. And even in terms of Hit-Monkey returning, the series will head into Season 2 without "Marvel" in its name. Some say all of this was in response to how the power play within Marvel went down between now-Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige and then-Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb before Feige would finally claim the crown and go "scorched earth" on anything that had Loeb's name attached to it. Others see what we listed above as an organic ending of those projects that just so happen to go down at the same time some boardroom drama was in play.

