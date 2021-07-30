Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Teaser: Sometimes, Ship Just Happens

Earlier this week, fans of Paramount+'s animated hit Star Trek: Lower Decks were treated to a look at the preview images for the first two episodes of the second season, Episode 201 "Strange Energies" and Episode 202 "Kayshon, His Eyes Open." And that's coming off of a virtual appearance at last weekend's Comic-Con@Home where the official Season 2 trailer was screened and released. This time around, it's a reminder Lower Decks is two weeks away in the form of a new teaser. This time around, we learn that Dawnn Lewis's Capt. Carol Freeman has a very interesting position on what constitutes a "ship accident"- or she's just lying.

Here's your newest look at Star Trek: Lower Decks, beaming down to Paramount+ on August 12th:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

From the Pakleds returning as big bads and Robert McNeil's Tom Paris as a plate to the great Jeffrey Combs (and so much more in-between), check out the official trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Lower Decks | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IxdKo0eXUKY)

With Star Trek: Lower Decks set to hit Paramount+ next month, here's a look at a preview to help tide fans over until then:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Lower Decks | Season 2 Teaser | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TSLcErfzHuc)

CBS All Access' Star Trek: Lower Decks features the vocal talents of Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O'Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Gillian Vigman as Doctor T'Ana, and Paul Scheer as Lt. Cmdr. Andy Billups. The series is produced by CBS Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios' animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin and Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth and Katie Krentz will serve as executive producers alongside Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers, who brought McMahan to the project, will serve as a co-executive producer.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Lower Decks | Season 2 Teaser | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TSLcErfzHuc)

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.