Star Trek: Patrick Stewart Had Wil Wheaton/Wesley Crusher Concerns

Sir Patrick Stewart reveals why he had issues with Wil Wheaton and Wesley Crusher during the early days of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The last time we looked at the topic of Wil Wheaton's ("The Next Generation," The Ready Room podcast) Wesley Crusher, Star Trek: Picard showrunner & executive producer Terry Matalas explained why it was "tricky" to have Wesley take a break from traveling across time, space & realities with the Travelers to check in with his mom, Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), and half-brother, Jack (Ed Speleers). For this go-around, Sir Patrick Stewart is sharing how he initially felt about both Wheaton and Wesley in Making It So: A Memoir. Stewart's autobiography sees the actor detailing the difficulties he had connecting with his Star Trek: The Next Generation castmates early on, leading to conflicts built around Stewart's belief at the time that they weren't taking the work seriously enough. And that included serious issues with the "Wesley" character "and with Wil himself."

Stewart revealed, "I felt that the teen-on-the-Enterprise concept was a little gimmicky, but I was also put off by Wil's adolescent self-assurance. To me, he initially came off as cocky. But as I examined my feelings, I realized that they were not really about Wil or some notion that he should know his place as a juvenile actor — they reflected my own vulnerability. In those first weeks, I wished I had Wil's confidence." As for the memoir itself, Stewart makes it clear that it reflects his life in an honest way – even if it doesn't always paint him in a positive light. "Absolutely nothing is made up. Not at all. It's all for real," Stewart shared during his interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote his book. "And I must say, surprised about how many recollections I had and how vividly some of the recollections were experienced."

Star Trek: Picard – Wil Wheaton on Possible Crusher Family Reunion

"I have as close to an official answer as you're going to get. It's not officially canon, but it's in my headcanon, and I used it when I wrote the Wesley Story for the 400th Star Trek comic," Wheaton wrote in his Facebook post, in response to a recent article. "One of the fundamental rules of being in the Travelers is that, once you've joined, you must NEVER interact directly with the people, places, planets, etc., that were part of your previous life, because it can affect your judgment and break reality. Wesley would like nothing more than to visit his mom and meet his brother. But he knows that not seeing them is a sacrifice he has to make in service of something so much bigger than anything else in his reality." Here's a look at Wheaton's Facebook post addressing the matter, and make sure to check out the full post, where Wheaton describes how Wesley would handle a young Q looking to keep messing with Jack and the rest of his fam:

