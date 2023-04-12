Star Trek: Picard Finale & TNG Final Bow Get IMAX Screenings: Details Paramount+ will make the finale of Star Trek: Picard a theatrical experience as it releases the final two episodes available on IMAX.

It looks like Paramount+ and CBS Studios will give the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast a proper sendoff on the big screen after all, as fans will be able to catch Star Trek: Picard series finale at early screenings before fans will be able to experience it on the streaming platform, Variety revealed. It's probably more fitting an ending than the maligned Nemesis released in 2002. On Wednesday, April 19, ten participating IMAX theaters across the country via Gofobo will screen the final two episodes. The penultimate episode, "Vox," is set to premiere on Paramount+ on April 13th, while the series finale, "The Last Generation," drops on April 20th.

Star Trek: Picard Finale IMAX Screening Details

Tickets for the screenings are free, and fans and sign up for them online on Wednesday, April 12, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. The participating IMAX theaters are in Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Orlando, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and Dallas. There will be a special final season poster giveaway and complimentary concessions for fans in attendance. Audiences will also be able to take part in a live Q&A following the screening with stars Patrick Stewart, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Terry Matalas held at the LA screening and broadcast to the rest of the IMAX theater locations.

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard starts with Jean-Luc (Stewart) coming across a mysterious distress call from Dr. Beverly Crusher (McFadden), his chief medical officer on the U.S.S. Enterprise-D, who ominous tells him not to trust anyone. Recruiting his former first officer William Riker (Jonathan Frakes), they find passage onboard the U.S.S. Titan-A with Jean-Luc's mutual contact in Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), the vessel's first officer. As the conspiracy unravels, more of Jean-Luc's former Enterprise shipmates join him in a race against time to battle the Changeling threat. You can register here.