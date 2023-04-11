Star Trek: Brent Spiner on Shatner & The Twitter Beef That Wasn't On the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, Star Trek: TNG star Brent Spiner discussed his relationship with William Shatner & more.

With this week bringing the penultimate episode of Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard, we're getting a chance to catch up in a big way with one of the returning "The Next Generation" legends, Brent Spiner (Data or many more). And who better for Spiner to sit down with to discuss his personal & professional life than Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and his Inside of You podcast? That's exactly what we have this week, with Spiner & Rosenbaum covering a wide range of "Star Trek" and non-"Star Trek" topics. But with the streaming series igniting the franchise in much the same way that "Strange New Worlds" did, our focus is going to be on what Spiner had to say about his time on ST: TNG as well as his subsequent returns – the good, the not-so-great, and the downright weird. For this go-around, Spiner discusses his relationship with William Shatner (James T. Kirk) and then shares a story of how he almost found himself in an accidental Twitter beef with "Shatner" (yup, there's a clue there…).

Kicking in at around the 10-minute mark, Rosenbaum refers back to Spiner having mentioned that he had just had dinner with Shatner over the weekend (from when the episode was recorded). From there, Spiner discusses the friendship he has with Shatner and how Spiner will occasionally message him. From there, Spiner shares a story about how he was DM'd by someone saying that they had been blocked by Shatner. Looking to console the person who was upset and looking for some way to get back in Shatner's social media good graces, Spiner added that it probably wasn't Shatner who was running the account anyway.

Well, it didn't take long for Spiner to get what sounded like a nasty DM from "Shatner" calling Spiner out for "daring" to question that he was the one running his own social media. Not looking to have any bad blood between them, Spiner called Shatner to let him know that no disrespect was meant… only for Shatner to have no idea what Spiner was talking about. After that, Spiner shares with Rosenbaum what it's like going to dinner with Shatner, how Shatner's always good for a story, and is one of the best-read people that Spiner knows. Here's a look at the episode (and make sure to subscribe to the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum YouTube Channel here):