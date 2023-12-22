Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: jeri ryan, paramount, seven of nine, star trek, Star Trek Picard, star trek: voyager

Star Trek: Picard: Jeri Ryan Felt "More Personally Connected" to Seven

Star Trek: Picard star Jeri Ryan on why she felt "more personally connected" to Seven of Nine during the series - especially Season 3.

Most actors would dream of having a signature character, let alone play one for seven seasons, as Jeri Ryan was able to on Star Trek shows UPN's Voyager and Paramount+'s Picard. While Ryan's journey was more of a conventional one as the former Borg drone Seven of Nine rediscovers her humanity on Voyager, the path takes a far darker turn as we discover the humanity she returned to on Earth – namely, Starfleet – wasn't what she expected as the Federation turned her down despite her time on Voyager. That doesn't mean she has to sit idly by taking up the cause of the Fenris Rangers, a group that helps the less fortunate in worlds that slip through the Federation's grasp.

Star Trek: Jeri Ryan On Shaw/Seven Dynamic Helpin Complete Character

Joined by castmates Sir Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher), and Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker) at the SAG Foundation Room for Concerts & Conventions' YouTube channel, Ryan opened up about why Seven's journey on Picard was a fulfilling one. "For Picard, and particularly in season 3, I was much more personally connected to her, her struggles, her working experience that she had with Shaw [Todd Stashwick], and feeling disrespected and feeling not valued. And those are things that personally, I could completely relate to, and I'm sure most of you working actors can as well," she said. "I think we've all had those experiences. And her perseverance and her strength, and she's gonna get it done, and she's determined, and she's gonna figure it out, and I was celebrating for her and with her."

The ending Voyager provided didn't leave much to the imagination for the former provisional crew member, with Ryan joining the series in season four, appearing in over 100 episodes. Rather than potentially sharing a life with the first officer Chakotay (Robert Beltran), Ryan wasn't content to put Seven of Nine in some domesticated role, but thanks to showrunners like Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Alex Kurtzman, and Terry Matalas, her journey became more nuanced as she discovered the horrors done to former Borg and synth life in season one, in a race against time to save the future from the Borg Queen (Annie Wersching), and having her Starfleet dreams realized but the worst caveat in a bigoted captain in season three. We'll keep our fingers crossed for the adventures of Captain Seven and her spinney chair. Regardless of whether it's before or after the rumored Warner Brothers Discovery merger, Paramount, please greenlight Star Trek: Legacy already! For more, you can check out the video below.

