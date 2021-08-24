Star Trek: Picard: Michelle Hurd Talks Season 2, Seven of Nine & Raffi

Michelle Hurd's Raffi Musiker was one of the few friends in Starfleet that Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) came to trust when it came to his off-the-books mission to solve the mystery of Romulans and their fascination with cybernetic technology and Synths in the first season of Star Trek: Picard. Raffi grew disillusioned with the Federation following the Mars disaster that forced the organization to abandon rescue efforts on Romulus led by the admiral himself. At Creation's 55-Year Mission Las Vegas Star Trek Convention, the actress opened up about Raffi's journey at the Paramount+ series' panel (via TrekMovie), teased what will happen for her character in season two, and the possible relationship between her and Seven of Nine/Annika (Jeri Ryan) at the end of season one.

"It's tricky, isn't it? Because it's the loss of lives that haunts her," Hurd said about how Raffi deals with the trauma. "So those lives of still are still lost, and it's sort of going, 'I told you, I told you, had you listened to me…' So she's vindicated in that way. But she is sort of a walking heart and empathetic person… and she takes everything personally. And that loss of lives still resonates with her and haunts her. She was right, but she isn't doing the happy dance. She feels a little more confident in believing in her own instincts." During the season two Picard trailer, it seems Raffi might of had a change of heart with Starfleet as we see her in uniform. At the season one finale, William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) led an entire fleet of Federation ships to stave off the Romulan force ready to take out the Synth colony in a standoff.

Before the close of the season, we see Raffi and Seven getting close at a table. "Well, first of all, Seven of Nine," Hurd explained. "Do I really need to speak on that? But for Raffi, for her to witness this woman who is powerful and strong and confident and bold and brave, and just fearless, I mean, I don't know how everybody doesn't just sort of want to fall in love with Seven of Nine? And Jeri Ryan is such a phenomenal person and actress and intelligent being and we get along so well. So you know, to, to explore that is, is a really cool thing. That's all I'm gonna say." The actress said they both came up with the idea of their hands clasping, "That was me and Jeri, because we were trying to figure out how do we make that sort of connection…We wanted it to be sort of a suggestion that these two individuals find each other, literally, and physically find each other and find a common energy and a common respect and admiration. And that touch sort of stimulated and triggered both of us to look into furthering that relationship."

Hugh actor Jonathan Del Arco, who reprised his role from Next Generation, told the crowd he like to take credit on the pairing sharing the photo he had of the two with producers and posted on Instagram. Star Trek: Picard season two premieres in 2022 on Paramount+.

