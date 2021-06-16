Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Teaser: Can Jean-Luc Save the Future?

It only seems fitting that with Wednesday being "Picard Day" and the "Star Trek" franchise being so caught up in the future that ViacomCBS and Paramount Plus serve up a new teaser for the second season of Star Trek: Picard. As you're about to see from the following clip (along with new poster key art), time is broken and Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) is determined to fix it- with a little help from his friends. Of course, there's another "old friend" around to make sure none of his plans go smoothly- John de Lancie's Q, who can make "Mon Capitaine" sound threatening. We imagine his love/hate relationship with Picard hasn't lessened over the years…

Now here's your look at the newest official teaser for the series' long-awaited return:

Here's a look back at the first official teaser released in April for the second-season return of Star Trek: Picard, set to land on Paramount Plus in 2022:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Picard | Season 2 Teaser | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xk9F90wklRQ)

Star Trek: Picard Season 1 starred Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati, Isa Briones as Dahj, Evan Evagora as Elnor, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, Santiago Cabrera as Cristóbal Rios, Harry Treadaway as Narek. Special guest stars during the first season included Brent Spiner as Data, Jonathan Del Arco as Hugh, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, and Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi. Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth executive produce. CBS Television Studios produces, in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.