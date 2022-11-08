Star Trek: Picard Season 3: USS Titan Interface, New Score Previewed

If there's anyone who can feed us morsels on Star Trek: Picard, it's showrunner Terry Matalas. On Sunday, he posted a brief video on Instagram showing off the U.S.S. Titan-A computer interface system, also known as the Library Computer Access/Retrieval System (LCARS). Highlighted is the Neo-Constitution class ship that will be used in season three, surrounded by a blue flame-like aura, not to be confused with the Luna class ships of the original Titan. Off to the right is a diagram of what appears to be the warp core.

How Star Trek: Picard EP Terry Matalas Differentiates U.S.S. Titans

In differentiating the Titan from the Titan-A, "It is the Titan-A, yes. You'll see in the season, that in the observation room, we honor the previous Titans that have come before," Matalas told TrekMovie. "You'll see a gold model of the Luna class USS Titan as seen in Lower Decks, which was designed by Sean Tourangeau. And we even see a previous incarnation from the TOS movie era. We'll see that there was a Titan that was a bit of a Constitution class as well, the original Shangri-La class [designed by Bill Krause]. So, the idea was that after the Luna class's legacy run with Riker, that ship was damaged and retired. Some of the systems were refit and put into this new Titan, the Titan-A.

Also in the background appears to be the score composed by Stephen Barton, who replaces Jeff Russo, who did the first two seasons. Matalas said in a separate interview that Picard's third and final season's scores are influenced by late composers Jerry Goldsmith and James Horner. Goldsmith is responsible for much of the familiar Star Trek themes dating back to 1979's The Motion Picture, which served as an impetus for The Next Generation. Horner was responsible for scoring arguably the best film in the franchise's cinematic history, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982).

Star Trek: Picard will see the cast of TNG reunite presumably for the final time with Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Gates McFadden, LeVar Burton, and Michael Dorn reprising their original roles with Brent Spiner reprising franchise villain Lore instead of the more benevolent twin brother Data who died at the end of season one. Picard season three premieres February 16 on Paramount+.