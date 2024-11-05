Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: jeri ryan, star trek, star trek: legacy

Star Trek: Picard Star Jeri Ryan on Being Pitched Non-"Legacy" Spinoff

Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Picard) reveals she was pitched a spinoff series other than Terry Matalas's "Legacy" and why she turned it down.

Fans and Paramount can agree that Jeri Ryan deserves to lead a Star Trek series, especially after The Next Generation's legacy spinoff series Picard. Unfortunately, it's not what Ryan expected when it came to an offer for a Captain Seven of Nine series as fans and the actress were more hopeful for Picard showrunner Terry Matalas's follow-up series Star Trek: Legacy that offers a direct sequel continuing the story left off from the Patrick Stewart-starred series. Ryan spoke to fans at Spacecon in San Antonio, Texas, about the proposed pitch she was approached for.

Star Trek: Picard Star Jeri Ryan on the Captain Seven Spinoff That Wasn't

"There has been talk. And there was an idea that was actually pitched to me after 'Picard' ended, which was not the "Legacy" show that I know the fans are asking for, that I want to do. But it just wasn't me… It didn't feel like the right kind of thing… But there has been talk," Ryan said in a Voyager panel alongside her castmates and The Delta Flyers Podcast hosts Garrett Wang and Robert Duncan McNeill (via TrekMovie). The actress did leave the door open. "And if there is one thing I have learned with this franchise it is: never say never. You never know."

In the Picard finale, the seeds for Legacy were in place that Paramount never greenlit as the final shot saw the crew of the former U.S.S. Titan-A, rebranded as the U.S.S. Enterprise-G with Seven joined by her new first officer Cmdr Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd), Ensign Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers), and Lt. Sidney La Forge (Ashley Sharpe Chestnut) on the bridge flying off to new adventures. The post-credit scene also left room for more Q (John de Lancie) shenanigans as Jack replaced his father, Jean-Luc (Stewart), as his new plaything. Building off that core, the TNG cast members, who reunited for Picard season three, would make appearances.

As the studio awaited its fate through a potential buyout or merger with Skydance, Matalas was a free agent and took Marvel's offer to become showrunner for its untitled Vision series, with Paul Bettany returning to reprise his role as the white version of the android in the WandaVision spinoff. While Picard stars remained optimistic as TNG star LeVar Burton, who reprised his role as Lieutenant Commander, now Commodore Geordi La Forge for Picard, speculates that interest in Legacy from Paramount may surface once Starfleet Academy, set in Discovery's 32nd century, is underway.

