Star Trek: Picard "Vox" & Finale: Even Wil Wheaton's on Spoiler Watch To avoid Star Trek: Picard S03E09 "Vox" spoilers, Wil Wheaton posted a video message regarding the next The Ready Room episode.

If you needed to know just how big this week's episode and next week's series finale of Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard is, look no further than what Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) had to share earlier today. As many of you know, Wheaton hosts the franchise podcast series The Ready Room, where he offers deep dives into the episodes and then shares a preview clip of what's to come. But not this week. Because with the show on "spoiler protection overdrive," Wheaton wants us to know that the show's look at "Vox" won't hit online until Saturday, April 15th.

Here's a look at Wheaton explaining why The Ready Room is being delayed until this weekend:

The final two episodes of #StarTrekPicard are so huge, we've postponed The Ready Room to minimize spoilers! Stream this week's new episode and then join us for a deep dive on Saturday, April 15. pic.twitter.com/msm2J2qv2n — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) April 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 – What You Need to Know

Paramount+'s streaming series features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on "The Next Generation," and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner (as Lore), Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd star alongside Stewart in the third and final season of the hit streaming series.

In addition, Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) has joined the cast in a recurring role as Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike, a warship that has set its sights on Picard and his old crewmates from his days on the Enterprise. In addition, Mica Burton (Critical Role, Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night) plays Ensign Alandra La Forge, Geordi La Forge's (Burton) youngest daughter, who works alongside her father. Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) is on board as Ensign Sidney La Forge, the eldest daughter of Geordi La Forge and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys) has been cast in the role of U.S.S. Titan Captain Liam Shaw.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For the third season, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as the showrunner for season three, which premiered on Thursday, February 16, 2023, on Paramount+