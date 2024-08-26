Posted in: Netflix, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: kate mulgrew, netflix, star trek: prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy Fan Takes Flight with Season 3 Message for Netflix

Kate Mulgrew responded to a Star Trek: Prodigy fan who took the #RenewStarTrekProdigy campaign to the skies to make the case for Season 3.

If it worked before, why not try again? Before Netflix picked up Star Trek: Prodigy for season two from Paramount+, a passionate fan who goes by Michelle with her social media moniker, "Megs Mamma," flew over to the streamer's corporate offices in Hollywood with the banner "#SaveStarTrekProdigy." Netflix released all of season two in July, but without any news about the Nickelodeon animated series' future, Michelle is back at it again, taking to the skies again with a new banner, "Renew Star Trek Prodigy! Go Fast!" on August 23rd. It certainly didn't go unnoticed, as star Kate Mulgrew commented on her latest move.

Star Trek: Prodigy Fan Flies Over Netflix Corporate Offices in Hollywood for Season Three

"✨ Here we go again! [Netflix] we're on our way! ✨#StarTrekProdigy #RenewStarTrekProdigy #Setacourseforseason3," Michelle wrote on her social media with her single-engine plane taking off to deliver the message. Mulgrew checked in with, writing, "This is absolutely marvelous! No other fanbase IN THE WORLD can compare to #StarTrek fans. Thank you to Michele & all who donated ❤️ Proud to be continuing the #StarTrekProdigy journey on [Netflix], now hoping to #SetACourseForSeason3 🙌🏻🛫" Whether Michele's flights have any influence is up to speculation, but Netflix would be foolish to be sitting on their hands on one of the most critically-acclaimed Star Trek series on television.

While we didn't see Terry Matalas' Star Trek Legacy come to life, we did see the triumphant return of Wil Wheaton, reprising his role as Wesley Crusher at his most involved since the live-action The Next Generation. Sure, it's a voiceover role, and there's nothing wrong with that, but for the longest time since TNG's end in 1993, we never knew the adventures the former ensign of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D has been up to since becoming a traveler. The only traces of his character came in the form of live-action cameos like in 2002's Nemesis, the final TNG theatrical film…as a wedding guest with no explanation of how he made time to appear and his season two Picard finale appearance recruiting Kore Soong (Isa Briones) to become a traveler.

Aside from those appearances, Wheaton was at his most involved in the animation front with the Star Trek: Lower Decks flashback episode "The Inner Fight" that took them back to the events before the TNG season five episode "The First Duty" as we find out about Beckett Mariner's (Tawny Newsome) past tied to the cadets of Nova Squadron. We also saw another Voyager alum, Robert Picardo, joining Mulgrew and Robert Beltran in Prodigy. As the season two finale catches up to season one of Picard, we could get that continuation series we didn't get that follows Picard season three. So what are you waiting for, Netflix?!

