Star Trek: Prodigy Taps Ben Hibon as EP, Director and Creative Lead

Star Trek fans learned during last month's Comic-Con@Home that the new kids-oriented, CG-animated series for Nickelodeon officially had a name a debut window, with Star Trek: Prodigy set to premiere in 2021 (with a look at the show's logo below). Now we know who will be manning the bridge as the series' production gets underway, with Ben Hibon (Codehunters) tapped to direct, co-executive produce, and serve as the creative lead of the network's new animated series. "Getting the chance to work on an IP like Star Trek has been an incredible opportunity, particularly when partnered with the talented teams at Nickelodeon, CBS and Secret Hideout- who have been pushing the boundaries of what animation and serialized storytelling for younger audiences can deliver," said Hibon.

"Ben's contributions to the world of animation are immeasurable, and we are so lucky to have his vision and creative genius on Star Trek: Prodigy, " said Ramsey Naito, EVP Animation Production and Development, Nickelodeon Group. "As an incredible storyteller and a world builder with a distinct vision, his original approach paired with this beloved property will bring the characters to life in a whole new way."

Stemming from Trollhunters scribes Kevin and Dan Hageman as well as Ramsey Naito, Nick's Animation Production and Development EVP, the series is set to follow a group of rebellious teens who commandeer an old Starfleet ship and head off into the universe for adventure and more. Star Trek: Prodigy comes from CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios' new animation arm, plus Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin will serve as executive producers, as will Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and the Hageman siblings, with Aaron Baiers as a co-executive producer.

"Harry Potter" film fans are already familiar with Hibon's work, even if they didn't realize it. He directed the animated "Tale of Three Brothers" sequence in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, which was included as part of Warner Bros' VFX nomination submission to the Academy Awards. Hibon and David Yates also won the British Animation Award for the sequence.