Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Carolyn Helming "Very Special" Ep. 404

Director Axelle Carolyn announced that they would be directing Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Ep. 4, "a very special episode."

Production is underway for season 4, as fans await the release of season 3 in 2025.

Season 3 teaser shows Capt. Pike facing the Gorn.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds previously featured guest stars from "Lower Decks" in live-action roles.

Earlier this month, Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds posted an image on social media spotlighting Mount (holding a clapperboard), Peck, and Celia Rose Gooding (Uhura) to share some very excellent news. That's right – production is underway on the fourth season as fans await word on when Season 3 will drop this year. Earlier today, director Axelle Carolyn (American Horror Story: Double Feature, The Haunting of Bly Manor) shared some important news about what's to coming, posting that they will be helming Episode 404 – one that Carolyn refers to as "a very special episode."

"Director's log, stardate 0325: I'm back in Toronto for a very special episode of one of my all-time favorite shows: STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS!! A Trekkie since my teenage BFF @liselottkettu introduced me to First Contact some 25 years ago, I just can't overstate how cool and surreal it is to walk the Enterprise and play in this world. So grateful to Akiva, Henry and @widgetfactoryco for trusting me with this episode. I'm pinching myself 🤏🏻🖖🏻," Carolyn shared as the caption to their Instagram post, confirming that they would be helming the fourth episode of the fourth season and including an image of their office door listing them as director and the episode number that they're directing:

In this previously released clip from the third season, the action picks up from where the second season left off as Capt. Pike (Mount) continues going one-on-one with the Gorn – with Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returning for Season 3 in 2025:

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season also featured the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" crossed over in a live-action way this season, directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

During the show's San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) presentation earlier this summer, a first-look clip was released (above, along with preview images) that finds the crew forced to become Vulcans to complete a mission – but let's just say that it doesn't quite work for Kane's Pelia. In addition, we learned that Cillian O'Sullivan (In From The Cold) had been tapped for the recurring guest star role of Dr. Roger Korby and that Martin Quinn's Scotty had been upped to a series regular.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

