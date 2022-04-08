Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Confirms Spock's Canon Full Name & More

Well, it didn't take long for Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn & Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to start making some news at this weekend's "Star Trek: Missions Chicago." And it would appear that the streaming service isn't done introducing us to the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise. In this case, Babs Olusanmokun's Dr. M'Benga and Peck's Lt. Commander Spock are getting the spotlight. Or to be more precise after today? Olusanmokun's Dr. Jabilo M'Benga and Peck's Lt. Commander S'chn T'Gain Spock. Based on reports coming in from the convention (thanks, TrekCore), new posters on display at the convention made the reveal.

Interestingly enough, both names have their backstory based on "Star Trek" lore (or past merchandising, depending on your mood). Dr. Jabilo M'Benga appeared in the "Star Trek: Vanguard" book series (with the first book Harbinger first offering his first name). With S'chn T'Gain Spock, we have a much bigger deal with this being the first time Spock's full name is being considered canon. But like we just discussed, the name itself has its origins in the book world, with author Barbara Hambly first revealing the name in the 1985 Pocket Books novel Ishmael.

With Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds set to lift off on May 5th, here's a look at the official trailer followed by a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer:

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley / Number One, Ethan Peck as Spock, Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer. Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries, Tell Me A Story) had joined the second season as James T. Kirk. The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. Akela Cooper and Davy Perez serve as co-executive producers. Nami Melumad (An American Pickle, Absentia) has been tapped as the score composer for the series original score. Jeff Russo (Star Trek: Discovery & Picard, Legion) composed the main and titles music. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.