Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks Crossover Preview Released

Jack Quaid's Boimler has questions in a preview for the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks crossover, S02E07 "Those Old Scientists."

Okay, in a season of great episodes so far – this is the one we've been waiting for. In Paramount+'s Anson Mount (Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley) & Ethan Peck (Spock)-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E07 "Those Old Scientists" (get it?), we're getting Jack Quaid's Boimler & Tawny Newsome's Mariner making their live-action jump from the animated "Lower Decks" for an epically unexpected crossover event. "We had a really good time doing that and got to work with our extended family from the other show, both on camera and off. And, of course, Jonathan Frakes directed it. So in many ways, it's a 'Star Trek' melting pot, that episode. And there are more, but far be it for me to spoil…," EP Akiva Goldsman shared/teased during a recent interview.

Now, thanks to The Ready Room and Wil Wheaton, we're getting a sneak preview of what's to come after a time portal sends Boimler through time from the twenty-fourth century, and Captain Pike (Mount) and the crew must get him back where he belongs before any damage gets done to the timeline. In the following preview (beginning at the 29:00 mark), Boimler awakens to find himself in a very three-dimensional world:

"Oh god, it's so good," Jonathan Frakes shared when discussing the crossover episode. "I have Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome, who are both amazing. It was such a treat for me because it is a flat-out comedy. Full on. And they're fearless over there, they take some really big swings on 'Strange New Worlds.' They're animated at the beginning and at the end. It's a clever and simple product. It's not really 'Roger Rabbit' because what happens is these guys come over, and they're humans, and you accept them as soon as they're on the Enterprise. God, the two of them have got great energy, and it freed up the acting company on 'Strange New Worlds' to play more broadly," Frakes added. "Anson's [Mount] a wonderful comedian, very dry, but so's Rebecca [Romijn]. It encouraged Ethan [Peck] and everyone; there were just a lot of positives that came out of them having the guts to do a full-on comedy, let alone a crossover with an animated show."

And if Goldsman has his way (and if it works as a story and not just fan-servicing), there could be more crossovers on the way in the future. "I am as promiscuous as it comes when we discuss the crossing over into other series timelines. I delight in that," Goldman explained. "I think our rule is always it can't just be fanservice – which is not to say that we don't love servicing fans, but there also has to be a real storytelling 'get.' Of which, I think there are many."

