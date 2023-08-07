Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: preview, season 2, season finale, star trek, strange new worlds, trailer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02 Finale "Hegemony" Images Released

With the season finale hitting this week, here are the preview images for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E10 "Hegemony."

After a creatively impressive three-episode run that culminated in last week's "Subspace Rhapsody" (the first musical episode in the franchise's history), Paramount+'s Anson Mount (Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley) & Ethan Peck (Spock)-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns this week in a very big way. Along with the sobering realization that this is the season finale comes the even more sobering reality that the ongoing SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes have a freeze on any production on the third season moving forward at this point. And then there's the matter of what we've seen of S02E10 "Hegemony" (more on that below), where things are looking deadly serious for the crew. and the following images that you're about to see that were released this morning won't exactly be putting any nerves at ease – here's a look:

In the clip that you're about to see from last week's edition of Wil Wheaton's The Ready Room (beginning around the 30:05 mark), the Enterprise is attempting a desperate rescue mission – a difficult task made even worse when they realize that their communications and transporting capabilities have been shut down. And that's before the Gorn enter the scene – and Starfleet sends a massage that leaves Pike (Mount) needing answers…

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season will also feature the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" will be crossing over in a live-action way this season, directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

