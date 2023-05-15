Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02 Mini Spotlight: Carol Kane's Pelia With a month to go until Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 hits, a reminder teaser is spotlighting Carol Kane's Chief Engineer Pelia.

With only a month to go until Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Ethan Peck & Rebecca Romijn-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds hits our screens for a second season, the streamer is spotlighting a familiar face who is joining the crew on their return. First announced back in September 2022, Carol Kane's Chief Engineer Pelia is the focus of Paramount+'s one-month reminder of the show's return. Highly educated and intelligent, Kane's Pelia, the Enterprise's new senior engineering officer, suffers no fools. Pelia solves problems calmly and brusquely, thanks to her many years of experience.

Here's a look at the mini reminder-teaser that was released earlier today, followed by a look back at what we know about the second season so far:

With Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds set to launch its second season on June 15th, here's a look at the official teaser that was released last month:

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season will also feature the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. In addition, Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" will be crossing over in a live-action way this season (reportedly in the seventh episode), directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.