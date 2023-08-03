Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: preview, season 2, star trek, strange new worlds, trailer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E10 Sneak Preview: Pike Needs Answers

Thanks to Wil Wheaton and The Ready Room, we have a sneak preview for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E10 "Hegemony."

Since we know that everyone's still watching (or rewatching) S02E09: "Subspace Rhapsody," we will avoid any spoilers for the musical episode – other than to say, "Wow!" But that doesn't mean we're going to stop looking ahead at what's in store next week for Paramount+'s Anson Mount (Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley) & Ethan Peck (Spock)-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Thankfully, we have Wil Wheaton & The Ready Room returning with a sneak preview of S02E10 "Hegemony." In the clip that you're about to see, the Enterprise is attempting a desperate rescue mission – a difficult task made even worse when they realize that their communications and transporting capabilities have been shut down. And that's before the Gorn enter the scene – and Starfleet sends a massage that leaves Pike (Mount) needing answers…

In addition, Wheaton and Christina Chong (La'An Noonien-Singh) discuss the making of the musical episode before viewers are treated to a behind-the-scenes look at "Subspace Rhapsody" and so much more. And make sure to check out the preview for S02E10: "Hegemony" beginning around the 30:05 mark:

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season will also feature the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" will be crossing over in a live-action way this season, directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

